Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best and Most Absurd

Rose: Thrown Under The Bevin Bus

Gov. Matt “Erratic” Bevin’s administration failed to get out of paying $224,000 in legal fees and costs in the case of couples refused marriage licenses by Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis. Remember, she was once Bevin’s standard-bearer for Christianity. Yet, his lawyers said she should pay. After winning the case, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky said: “Let this be a reminder to every politician: If you use your position to discriminate against LGBTQ people, it will cost you.”

Rose: Chris Hartman Dragged For Kentucky’s Sins, But Not Ours

Fairness Campaign Director Chris Hartman gets a bouquet of English roses for his heroic showdown with evil at the annual Kentucky Farm Bureau’s ham breakfast. He was there to protest the Bureau’s anti-LGBTQ policies (among other wrongheaded policies) and was arrested in an unreasonably aggressive manner by the Kentucky State Police. Despite being handcuffed and dragged into a cruiser, he managed to post a video on Facebook in which he described his attack, that is, until a cop grabbed the phone. For its part, the Bureau claims the policies are membership consensus. Bleh…

Thorn: CJ, Your Koch Kook Gotta Go

The Courier Journal gets a thorn for continuing to publish Jordan Harris of the faux tank, The Pegasus Institute. In his latest screed, he says the Kentucky Supreme Court is too liberal, and, employing his signature arrogance, he notes: “Unbeknownst to many Kentuckians, we elect our Supreme Court, a system deserving of its own reforms but providing ample short-term opportunities.” Whatever that means… Did he not know we elect judges? David Koch just died. Maybe it is time for this Koch-plant of a column to do the same.

Rose / Thorn : Use Your Words!

WFPL’s story on racist items in the antiques section of the Kentucky State Fair caused a change in policy (such exhibits will get descriptions to provide more context). But WFPL gets a thorn for publishing photos of the items. Who needs to see that shit?

Absurd: A Little Less Conversation

We all know gerrymandering, social media and fake TV have polarized politics permanently. Now, the CJ reports, the state GOP Senate is erecting a $12,000 office wall to separate itself from Democratic senators.