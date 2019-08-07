Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Thorn: Then, Abolish Horse Racing!

Pushing back at gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear’s call for expanded gambling, Gov. Matt Bevin told WKDZ radio that gambling causes people to commit suicide “because they’ve wasted the last semblance of dignity and hope that they had.” He offered no proof, but he must be talking about horse racing.

Thorn: Pot Smoking Causes Disease

Again, offering no proof, Bevin told WKDZ that Colorado’s legalization of pot has led to disaster: “Look at the amount of disease and things that have spiked up as a result of people who are coming because they can smoke pot legally.”

Thorn: Parking > Housing

The city goofed up on a deal in Paristown Pointe, costing all of us $150,000 and allowing a parking lot to be built instead of 22 contemporary shotgun houses on the two acres at 814 Vine St., the Courier Journal reported. As usual, parking is king.

Thorn: In God… If We Must

When students return after the summer, every Kentucky school will display ”In God We Trust” because of a new state law. Maybe it will encourage prayers for when someone gets shot because the state has eliminated the concealed weapon permit requirement.

Rose: Better Than Cracker Jacks

Huzzah to the Louisville Bats for making an Elizabeth Kizito bobblehead. Kizito, aka “The Cookie Lady” sells her Kizito Cookies at Slugger Field and elsewhere.

Thorn: No Pipeline For Bernheim!

The aerial images of the Lincoln County gas pipeline explosion tell us that we do not want to risk the untouched beauty of Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest by running a pipeline through it. Tell LG&E that.

Rose: Doctor, Heal Thyself

Jacqueline Coleman, a teacher and Beshear’s running mate, slapped a third-degree burn on Bevin’s running mate, state Sen. Ralph Alvarado, during the Fancy Farm picnic last weekend. “Senator Alvarado, what does it feel like running with the least popular governor in the country? That sounds like political malpractice to me, but Ralph you know a lot more about malpractice than I do,” Coleman said. Alvarado is a doctor.