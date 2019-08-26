Photo Set: CONNECT at Bernheim

On Saturday night, Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest held its annual CONNECT, which aims to be at “the intersection of art, science and nature.” This year, CONNECT’s highlights included the uncommon sight of the wooden Forest Giants illuminated in the dark. CONNECT took place next to Lake Nevin and along the path around it were art installations, science exhibits and vendors. Other activities included a Mud Play Zone, a chance to get closet to grounded hot air balloons that that glowed as their burners kept the envelopes aloft, nature exhibits and musical performances, which also took place around the lake. CONNECT has long been a popular event for Bernheim, but this year had special significance due to Louisville Gas and Electric Co.’s attempts to run a natural gas pipeline through the forest.

