Damn Good Improv Festival!

You never know what will happen next during an improv show, but one thing’s certain—you’re sure to laugh your socks off.

Enjoy a three-day weekend of belly laughs and excitement at the Bardstown from August 29 through August 31. Presented by Nerd Louisville and the city’s local improv school Improv 502, the event is the only improv comedy festival in the Louisville area. In addition to local groups, the third-annual festival will include 22 of the nation’s best and funniest improv groups, with 12 from Kentucky and others from Ohio, Illinois, Iowa, and California.

In addition to performances, the festival will include workshops for those interested in the craft of improvisation, such as “Got Your Back!” taught by Central Kentucky Improv’s Heather Baumann who will teach participants to be more thoughtful in their choices as well as “Creating and Sustaining Characters” taught by History Made Up’s Will Frazier who will teach participants how to create realistic and well-rounded characters.

Ticket prices range from $38 for single-day passes to $115 for an all-weekend pass. Shows start at 7pm and 10pm Thursday, August 29 through Saturday, August 31.