5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (8/23)

FRIDAY, Aug. 23

Midwest Queer Comedy Festival: ‘Fucktales’

Purrswaytions

Donation-based | 10 p.m.

As part of the five-day Midwest Queer Comedy Fest, Chicago comedian Dylan Scott brings his storytelling show, “Fucktales” on the road in which funny people share their sex stories. Check out MQCF’s website for more comedy shows and podcast recordings happening this weekend.

SATURDAY, Aug. 24

Birding by Canoe

McNeely Lake Park

$25 | 9 a.m.-noon

First, learn the intricacies of birding, aka birdwatching, from Louisville Parks and Recreation. Second, grab a canoe and set out to find birds of your own on the placid McNeely Lake. Binoculars, life jackets and canoeing supplies will be provided. Register by calling 368-5404.

Wizard & Witches Cosplay Festival

Mellwood Art & Entertainment Center

$10-$15 | 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

It’s a day full of wizarding activities for magically-inclined Louisvillians: Potter & Poses yoga, a Quidditch tournament, Harry Potter-themed improv, trivia, a screening of “Hocus Pocus” and more. Dress up like a wizard or witch — or don’t — to enjoy this festival hosted by the A Nerd Like Me club. But, if you do decide to cosplay, you could be greatly rewarded with special prizes. And don’t forget to grab some butterbeer!

CONNECT

Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest

Prices vary | 6:23-10:23 p.m.

Bernheim got a little more artsy this year with its whimsical Forest Giants exhibit, made from recycled wood by Thomas Dambo. But the arboretum and research forest has been hosting CONNECT, an evening of art, science and nature for 11 years. The festival is packed with art, drum circles, light sculptures and musical performances, as well as hands-on art and science activities. Catch a showing of stop-motion animation short films. Also, look out for food trucks, beer and wine vendors and a mud play zone. The Kentucky Cowhands and Ben Sollee and the Hot Sauce Band perform as well. And yes, the Forest Giants will be there, as they will be for the next few years, lit up so as to be just as glorious at night as they are during the day.

SUNDAY, Aug. 25

Bernie Sanders: People vs. Corporate Power Rally

144 N. Sixth St.

Free | 4 p.m.

Bernie Sanders is coming to Louisville again — his first campaign event in the city since announcing his 2020 run. And all this just four days after Trump was here. Entrance into the rally is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, so consider getting there before the doors open at 2:30 p.m. The event will start at 4 p.m.