5 Reasons to Drop Your Bank and Join The Movement with Class Act

Story by Class Act Federal Credit Union

• Class Act Gives Back

Class Act Federal Credit Union is a resource to the education community – not just a service provider. With an education focus, Class Act’s members include, but are not limited to, JCPS teachers, UofL students, janitors, bus drivers, and their families. Class Act is dedicated to teaching students financial literacy and giving back to the education community. They have two branches in high schools that are run by students to teach them about banking and finances. Class Act also provides seminars for elementary students and their members. Mandatory employee volunteer hours, promotions, and giveaways are a few other ways that Class Act gives back to its members and the community.

• Save More Money

In the 12 months prior to June 2018, Class Act saved its members an average of $490 per household*. Because Class Act is not-for-profit, they’re able to take the money they earn and give it back to its members and the education community. Class Act offers its members many benefits including no annual fees for a home equity line of credit, free checking and savings accounts, including honors checking, which provides 4.00% dividends, and $25 in ATM refunds each month**. Class Act understands that even the smallest fees add up, which is why they offer a free change counter in their Fern Valley branch as well.

• Accessibility and Stability

Class Act’s five branches, 5,000+ shared branches, 30,000+ ATM locations, and online banking resources make it simple to manage your finances. Since it was established in 1954, Class Act has never been bought out and maintains an active presence in the community.

Advertisement

• Stay Local

For those who like to support local businesses, Class Act is a perfect fit. Members can also rest assured that with Class Act, their money is kept local. Rather than shipping it off somewhere else, Class Act keeps your money right where you left it.

• Member-Focused

Class Act is member-focused, because each of their members owns a share of the credit union. With Class Act, members have a voice and are first priority. They work tirelessly to accommodate all of their members’ needs. For example, knowing that many of their members are teachers, Class Act offers “Skip a Pay” which allows members to skip a credit card payment over the summer. This gives teachers and other school employees some relief during the months they don’t receive paychecks. It’s not uncommon for members to remark on the ease of banking with Class Act and the superior customer service they receive.

If you’d like to learn more about how you can “join the movement,” visit classact.org or call (502) 964-7575 today!

*Source: Informa Research Services, National Credit Union Administration, and Credit Union National Association.

**Details on all Class Act checking accounts can be found at www.classact.org/checking.