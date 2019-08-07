2019-2020 Performing Arts Events 

This article is part of the 2019 Summer A&E Guide. For more, click here.

DANCE

THE KENTUCKY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

kentuckycenter.org

National Ballet Theatre of Odessa presents “Romeo & Juliet” —Jan. 15

LOUISVILLE BALLET

louisvilleballet.org

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker Children’s Cast Audition —Aug. 25

“The Merry Widow” —Sept. 13-14

The Merry Widow Gala —Sept. 14

“Serenade + at High + Velocity” —Oct. 18-19

“The Brown-Forman Nutcracker” —Dec. 14-22

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker Boutique —Dec. 14-22

“The Brown-Forman Nutcracker” Sensory Friendly Performance —Dec. 15

Sugar Plum Party —Dec. 21-22

Choreographers’ Showcase —Jan. 24-26

“Antipodes” —Feb. 28-29

Raise the Barre —March 14

“Kentucky! Volume One” —April 3-4



MUSIC

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY, UOFL

louisvillechambermusic.org

Trio Con Brio Copenhagen —Oct. 13

Juilliard String Quartet —Nov. 24

Emerson String Quartet —Feb. 8

Emerson String Quartet —Feb. 9

Emerson String Quartet —March 1



DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE

derbydinner.com

“Branson on the Road” —Aug. 26

“The Ladies for Liberty and the Soldiers of Swing” —Sept. 9

“How Great Thou Art —The Gospel Music of Elvis Presley” —Oct. 7

“The Return: A Beatles Tribute” —Nov. 4

The Monarchs —Jan. 3-4

Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon presents “A Tribute to John Denver” —April 6

The Doo Wops and Wulfe Bros. Concert —May 11

The Glenn Miller Orchestra Concert —June 8

Melissa Combs presents “Great Women of Song” —Aug. 24



THE FILSON HISTORICAL SOCIETY

filsonhistorical.org

“Music Under the Trees” featuring The

Louisville Crashers —Oxmoor Farm, Aug. 30

Violins of Hope —The Filson, Oct. 25

Winter Concert with the NouLou Chamber Players —Oxmoor Farm, Dec. 10



IU SOUTHEAST MUSIC DEPARTMENT

ius.edu/music

Faculty Recital —Oct. 11

Commonwealth Brass Band —Nov. 3

Concert Choir & Community Chorus —Nov. 10

Concert Band —Nov. 15

Orchestra —Nov. 24

Music Business Show —Nov. 25

“Holiday Pops” —Dec. 7-8

Concert Band “Winter Pops” —Feb. 2

Commonwealth Brass Band —March 29

Concert Choir & Community Chorus —April 5

Concert Band —April 19

Orchestra —April 26



THE KENTUCKY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

kentuckycenter.org

Interpol with Surfbot —Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, Aug. 8

Pine Mountain Sessions —Bomhard Theater, Aug. 22

Gavin DeGraw with Special Guest —Paristown Hall, Aug. 23

Drive-By Truckers with Freakwater —Paristown Hall, Sept. 14

The Mavericks with Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets —Brown Theater, Sept. 26

NF- The Search Tour —Paristown Hall, Sept. 26

Home Free: Dive Bar Saints World Tour —Brown Theater, Oct. 8

Switchfoot & Their Fantastic Traveling Music Show —Brown Theater, Oct. 11

Wu-Tang Clan —Paristown Hall, Oct. 18

Sleater-Kinney —Paristown Hall, Oct. 20

Ryan Bingham —Paristown Hall, Nov. 3

Hippo Campus —Paristown Hall, Nov. 8

Red Grammer —The Kentucky Center, Nov. 9

Straight No Chaser —The Kentucky Center, Dec. 1



KENTUCKY OPERA

kyopera.org

“Carmen” Performed at the Brown Theatre, Sung in French —Sept. 20-22

“Glory Denied” Performed at the Brown Theatre, Sung in English —Nov. 8-10

“The Marriage of Figaro” Performed at the Brown Theatre, Sung in Italian —Feb. 14-16

“Robin Hood” a Youth Opera Performed at the Bomhard Theater, Sung in English —March 27-29

LOUISVILLE CHORUS

louisvillechorus.org

“Singin’ Happy Halloween”—Oct. 26

“Family Christmas Treasures” —Dec. 8

“Joyeux Noel” —Dec. 14

“Musique Romantique” —Feb. 14

“Music of Light” —April 26

“Captivating Themes from the MOVIES!” —May 31

“Fanfare for the 4th — Musical Visions of America”

—July 2



LOUISVILLE ORCHESTRA

louisvilleorchestra.org

Free at Iroquois Amphitheater —Sept. 7

“Pops: Hollywood Hits” —Sept. 21

“Coffee: From the New World” —Sept. 27

“Classics: From the New World” —Sept. 28

“Family: Heroes and Heroines” —Oct. 5

“Coffee: From the Sea” —Oct. 11

“Classics: From the Sea” —Oct. 12

“Coffee: Violins of Hope” —Oct. 25

“Classics: Violins of Hope” —Oct. 26

“Coffee: Don Quixote + Other Journeys” —Nov. 22

“Classics: Don Quixote + Other Journeys” —Nov. 23

“Family: Home for the Holidays” —Nov. 30

“Pops: Holiday Pops” —Nov. 30

“Mahler’s Fifth” —Jan. 17

“Classics: Teddy Talks Mahler” —Jan. 18

“Pops: Dancing in the Street: The Music of Motown”

—Jan. 25

“Coffee: Brahms Third” —Jan. 31

“Classics: Brahms Third” —Feb. 1

“Classics: Gospel at the Symphony” —Feb. 22

“Coffee: Festival of American Music 2” —March 13

“Classics: Festival of American Music 2” —March 14

“Family: Peter + the Wolf” —March 21

“Pops: Arrival From Sweden: A Tribute to Abba” —March 28

“Rachmaninoff 2nd Symphony” —April 10

“Classics: Beethoven + Rachmaninoff” —April 11

“Pops: Michael Cavanaugh Plays the Songs of Elton John” —April 17

“Classics: Concerto for Orchestra” —April 25



OGLE CULTURAL CENTER

(IU SOUTHEAST)

ius.edu/oglecenter

“Celtic Angles Ireland” —Sept. 13

“Chanticleer” —Oct. 4

Louisville Orchestra —Oct. 5

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper —Nov. 2

Commonwealth Brass Band —Nov. 3

Louisville Orchestra —Nov. 8

IU Southeast Choirs —Nov. 10

IU Southeast Concert Band —Nov. 15

IU Southeast Orchestra —Nov. 24

“Merry Country Christmas” —Nov. 30

IU Southeast “Holiday Pops” —Dec. 7-8

Louisville Orchestra —Jan. 11

Louisville Ballet —Feb. 12-14

The Lords of 52nd Street —Feb. 22

Louisville Orchestra —March 7

The Peking Acrobats —March 14

Louisville Orchestra: “Peter and the Wolf” —March 20

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy —April 17



UOFL SCHOOL OF MUSIC

louisville.edu/music

Marching Band Field Preview Show —Aug. 16

Comstock Music Series —Aug. 25

Faculty Gala —Margaret Comstock Concert Hall, Sept. 8

Aebersold Jazz Quartet —Malcolm Bird Recital Hall, Sept. 9

Choirs (tentative) —Comstock, Sept. 15

Orchestra —Comstock, Sept. 15

Jazz Combos —Bird, Sept. 16

Faculty Recital: Brett Shuster, Trombone & Krista Wallace-Boaz, Piano —Comstock, Sept. 16

Wind Ensemble —Comstock, Sept. 22

Faculty Recital: Bruce Heim, Horn (more TBA) —Comstock, Sept. 22

Faculty Jazz —Bird, Sept. 23

CMP Faculty: Denine LeBlanc, Piano —Bird, Sept. 29

Jazz Combos —Bird, Sept. 30

Jazz Ensemble I —Comstock, Oct. 1

Rob Kapilow Guest Lecture —Comstock, Oct. 2

Rob Kapilow Guest Performance for Convocation Hour —Comstock, Oct. 3

Symphonic Band & Chamber Winds Louisville —Comstock, Oct. 3

Rob Kapilow, Vocal Guest —Comstock, Oct. 4

Concerto Competition & Auria —Comstock, Oct. 11

Chamber Music Society of Louisville presents Trio Con Brio Copenhagen —Comstock, Oct. 13

Jazz Repertory Ensemble —Bird, Oct. 14

Jazz Lab & Repertory Ensembles —Oct. 17

Guitar Festival Performance (full festival schedule TBA)-Comstock, Oct. 18

University Chorale, Chorus, & Cardinal Singers —Comstock, Oct. 20

Faculty Chamber Jazz —Bird, Oct. 21

Community Band & Saxophone Ensemble —Comstock, Oct. 21

University Cardsmen & Women’s Choir —Comstock, Oct. 22

Student Composers —Comstock, Oct. 23

Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Chorale, Cardinal Singers (part of CMS National Conference) —Comstock, Oct. 24

Association of the Louisville Orchestra, Young Artists Competition —Oct. 26

Music eX series —Comstock, Oct. 26

”Halloween Spooktacular” with University Symphony Orchestra —Comstock, Oct. 31

Dr. Gregory Partain, Piano Guest —Comstock, Nov. 3

Jazz Combos —Bird, Nov. 4

Cardinal Rule International —Comstock, Nov. 5

Student Composers —Comstock, Nov. 7

CMP All Departmental Recital —Bird, Nov. 9

New Music Festival with Performances Nightly (lineup TBA) —Comstock, Nov. 11-17

University Chorus (tentative) —Comstock, Nov. 17

Jazz Repertory Ensemble —Bird, Nov. 18

Jazz Ensemble I —Comstock, Nov. 19

Jazz Repertory & Jazz Lab Ensembles —Comstock, Nov. 21

Sinfonietta —Comstock, Nov. 22

Auditions —Nov. 23 (other audition dates: Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and Feb. 22)

Opera Scenes —Comstock, Nov. 23

Chamber Music Society of Louisville presents Juilliard String Quartet —Comstock, Nov. 24

University Bands —Comstock, Nov. 24

Jazz Combos —Bird, Nov. 25

Cardsmen & Women’s Choir —Comstock, Nov. 25

Chamber Winds Louisville —Comstock, Dec. 2

Fall Commencement —Dec. 13



THEATER

ACTORS THEATRE OF LOUISVILLE

actorstheatre.org/

Fifth Third Bank’s “Dracula” —Sept. 6-Oct. 3

“Hype Man: a breakbeat play” by Idris Goodwin —Sept. 11-Oct. 13

“Measure for Measure” by William Shakespeare —Oct. 9-Oct. 27

Fifth Third Bank’s “A Christmas Carol” —Nov. 23-Dec. 23

“The Santaland Diaries” by David Sedaris —Nov. 24-Dec. 23

“The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe —Jan. 8-Feb. 1

“Jubilee” —Jan. 29-Feb. 16

44th Humana Festival of New American Plays —March 1–April 12



THE BARD’S TOWN

thebardstown.com

Ten-tucky Festival —Sept.12-21

“This Wonderful Life” —Nov.14-Dec.1

“The Kings of Christmas” —Dec.5-22



BUNBURY THEATRE

bunburytheatre.org

“The Sunset Limited” —Oct. 4-20

“Holiday Memories” —Dec. 6-21

“Visiting Edna” —Feb. 7-23

“Imagining Heschel” —April 10-26

“I Am Cat” —June 12-28



CENTER STAGE THEATER COMPANY

(JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER)

jewishlouisville.org

“Dreamgirls” —Sept. 5-22

“The Bridges of Madison County” Oct. 31-Nov. 11

“Hair” —Feb. 6-22

“Mamma Mia!” —May 7-24



THE CHAMBER THEATRE

thechambertheatre.com

“Around the World in 80 Days” —early November

CLARKSVILLE LITTLE THEATRE

clarksvillelittletheatre.org

“Seussical” Sept. 6-15

“It’s a Wonderful Life” (A Live Radio Play) —Nov. 8-17

“Zombie Prom” —Jan. 10-19

“Prelude to a Kiss” —March 13-22

“Cinderella” —May 8-17



COMMONWEALTH THEATRE CENTER

commonwealththeatre.org

“She Kills Monsters” —Sept. 19-28

“Top Girls” —Oct. 11-19

“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” —Nov. 14-23

“Rumpelstiltskin” —Nov. 16

“Pride and Prejudice” —Jan. 16-25

“The Secret Garden” —Feb. 13-16

Young Playwrights Festival 2020 —Feb. 19-23

“A Streetcar Named Desire”—March 12-21

“Legends: On the Trail of Daniel Boone”—March 21

Young American Shakespeare Festival 2020 —May 7-17



DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE

derbydinner.com

“Shrek the Musical” —until Aug. 18

“Million Dollar Quartet” —Aug. 21-Sep. 29

Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery —Oct. 9-Nov. 10

“Spookley the Square Pumpkin the Musical” —Oct. 5-Nov. 9

“Elf the Musical” —Nov. 13-Dec. 31

“Christmas in Candyland” —Nov. 16-Dec. 23

“Boeing, Boeing” —Jan. 8-Feb 16

“Saturday Night Fever” —Feb. 19 —March 29

“A Year with Frog and Toad” —Feb. 22-March 28

“Anything Goes” —April 1-May 17

“Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical” —May 23-June 27



EVE THEATRE COMPANY

evetheatrecompany.com

“The Dixie Swim Club” — July 26-Aug. 4

“20th Century Blues” —Oct. 24-Nov. 1



IU SOUTHEAST THEATRE

ius.edu/theater

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”—Oct. 25-27, Nov. 1-3

“The Laramie Project”—Dec. 5-8

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”—Feb. 21-23, Feb. 28-Mar. 1



THE KENTUCKY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

kentuckycenter.org

“The Mystery of Irma Vep” —The Kentucky Center, Sep. 27-Oct. 6

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” —Brown Theater, Dec. 15



KENTUCKY SHAKESPEARE

kyshakespeare.com

“Night of the Living Dead: A Radio Play” —Oct. 2-31

“Frankenstein” Staged Reading —Oct. 22

“Shakespeare in the Libraries 2” Actor Hamlet Tour for Young Audiences —November-December

“Shakespeare in Love” 60th Anniversary Gala —Feb. 22

Shakespeare in the Parks Tour: ”Hamlet”

—April-May

60th Season of Kentucky Shakespeare Festival

First Production TBA —May 27-July 26

“Henry V” —June 18-July 26

Third Production TBA —July 2-26

Globe Players Production TBA —July 29-Aug. 1

Guest Production TBA —Aug. 2-9



THE LIMINAL PLAYHOUSE

theliminalplayhouse.org

“The Exceptionals”—Aug. 29-Sept. 8

“Haunting Julia”—Oct. 24-Nov.3

“Punts”—March 26-April 5

“The Houseguests”—May 28-June 7



OGLE CULTURAL CENTER (IU SOUTHEAST)

ius.edu/oglecenter

Commonwealth Theater: “Rumplestiltskin”

—Sept. 24-28

“Smirk”—Oct. 15-17

“The Wonder Bread Years” —Jan. 17

Kentucky Shakespeare: “Hamlet”—March 9-12

“Elephant and Piggie’s: ‘We Are in a Play!’” —April 15-18



PANDORA PRODUCTIONS

pandoraprods.org

“Torch Song” —Sept. 13-28

“Fun Home” —Nov. 8-24

“Choir Boy” —Jan. 10-25

“La Cage Aux Folles” —March 6-21

“Southern Comfort” —May 8-23

PLAY LOUISVILLE

playdancebar.com

Aquaria —Aug. 9

Amaya Sexton —Aug. 9-10

T Rex, Delta Work —Aug. 18

Kameron Michaels —Aug. 23

Nina West —Sept. 6

“Midwest Pageant” —Oct. 20



PNC BROADWAY IN LOUISVILLE

louisville.broadway.com

“Dear Evan Hansen”—Oct. 1-6

Disney’s “The Lion King”—Oct.30, Nov. 1-17

“The Band’s Visit”—Dec. 3-8

“Jesus Christ Superstar”—Jan. 7-12

“Miss Saigon” —Feb. 11-16

“Anastasia” —March 17-22

“Come From Away” —May 5-10



SHELBY COUNTY COMMUNITY THEATRE

shelbytheatre.org

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (Youth)

—Sep. 12-15, 19-22

“Tartuffe” —Oct. 18-20, 25-27

“Telling Tales 3” —Nov. 16

“Miracle on 34th Street” —Dec. 5-8, 12-15

SCCT Variety Show —Feb. 1

“You Can’t Take It with You” —Feb. 21-23, Feb. 28-March 1

“The Glass Menagerie” —March 27-29, April 3-5

“Witness for the Prosecution” —May 8-10, 15-17

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile” —June 5-7, 12-14



STAGE ONE

stageone.org

“Ghost” —Sept. 21-Oct. 5

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” —Dec. 7-21

“Lawbreakers” —Jan. 25-Feb. 8

“Dragons Love Tacos” —March 21-April 11



THEATREWORKS OF SOIN

theatreworksofsoin.com

“Peter and the Starcatcher” —July 31-Aug. 4, 7-11

“The Drowsy Chaperone” —Sept. 25-29, Oct. 2-6

“Pump Boys and Dinettes” —Feb. 5-9, 12-16

“Little Women” —March 11-15, 18-22

“Big Fish” —May 6-10, 13-17

2nd Annual Christmas Madrigal Feast and Celebration

—Dec. 3-7, 10-14



WHODUNNIT

MURDER MYSTERY THEATER

whodunnitky.com

“Fashion Show at the Castle of Blood” —Sept. 14-Oct. 26

“‘Twas the Murder Before Christmas” —November-January

“My Old Kentucky Murder Mystery” —February-March

“The Case of the Reluctant Mummy” —May-June



VISUAL ARTS

1619 FLUX —ART + ACTIVISM

1619flux.org

Perspectives of Home Exhibition —through Aug. 24

Provocative Perspectives: Interactive Screening Event of “Do the Right Thing”, 30 Year Anniversary —Aug. 21

“Through the Latin Lens: Photographs from Sandro Fajardo and Guillermo A. Sollano” —Sept. 21-Nov. 8



21C MUSEUM HOTEL

21cmuseumhotels.com/louisville

“The Other South: Photographs by Laura Lee Brown” —through August

“Interwoven” —through October

“Labor&Materials” —through March

“Fallen Fruit: The Practices of Everyday Life” —through March 2021

Art After Hours: Doctor-Sculptor Laman Gray’s Model Ships —Sept. 5-Feb. 29

“De / Tension / Past: Landscapes of American Incarceration” —Sept. 20-Feb. 29

“The Archaeology of Self” —Nov. 1-Feb. 29

“Wim Botha: Still Life with Discontent” —March-Feb. 2021

Events:

New Lens: Barbara Lynne Jamison, Kentucky Opera —Aug. 11

New Lens: All of the Above —Sept. 8

2019 Louisville Photo Biennial Opening Celebration —Sept. 20

“De / Tension / Past: Landscapes of American Incarceration” Artist Talk with Emily Hanako Momohara —Oct. 13

New Lens: A/Tonal —Nov. 10

GBBN’s Design Issue Series: Screen Time —Nov. 21-Dec. 1

New Lens: Douglas Shadle, Vanderbilt University —Dec. 8



ACTORS THEATRE GALLERY

actorstheatre.org/gallery

The Kentucky Watercolor Society’s “Aqueous USA 2019” —Sept. 4-Oct. 31

“African American Art Exhibition” —Jan. 8-Feb. 23



ARTS ASSOCIATION OF

OLDHAM COUNTY

aaooc.org

“Carved, Cast or Assembled Sculpture Show” —Aug. 13-Sept. 14

2019 Louisville Photo Biennial “Pure Kentucky: A Salute To The Photographic Style Of James Archambeault” —Sept. 17-Oct. 19

“Louisville Area Fabric and Textile Artists Show” —Oct. 22-Nov. 23

Arts Association of Oldham County “Fall Fine Arts Show” —Nov. 9-10

“4th Annual Winter In Kentucky Gallery” —Nov. 26-Jan. 4



B. DEEMER GALLERY

bdeemer.com

“Contemporary Portraits of the Ohio River” Works by Ellen Glasgow, Pam Folsom, Jan McKenzie Keene, Cynthia Kelly-Overall, Martin Rollins, David Shiner, Robert Stagg and Tatjana Krizmanic —July 27-Sept. 24

Paintings by Madison Cawein —Sept 27-Nov. 12

New Works by Martin Rollins —Nov. 15-Dec. 20

New work by Teri Dryden —January

“Solitude” New Paintings by Cynthia Kelly —February



BARR GALLERY (IU SOUTHEAST)

oglecenter.ius.edu

“Visual Thinking”: International Juried Drawing Exhibition —Aug. 26-Sept. 27

BERNHEIM ARBORETUM & RESEARCH FOREST (BERNHEIM GALLERY)

bernheim.org

Forest Giants in a Giant Forest —end date TBA

CONNECT 2019 —Aug. 24

SONICBernheim Hunter’s Moon —Oct. 13



LOUISVILLE FREE PUBLIC LIBRARY

lfpl.org

“Enid: Generations of Women Sculptors” Part of “Enid Yandell: A Life of Art and Activism” —Aug. 17-Oct. 8

“A Home is Not a House: A History of Housing Security and Homelessness in Louisville” Part of AFLOAT and the Louisville Photo Biennial —Oct. 14-Dec. 14



CARNEGIE CENTER FOR ART & HISTORY

carnegiecenter.org

“Blunt: Inspiration in Transition” —Aug. 3-Sept. 28

“Like a Bad Penny” Photographs by Rachael Banks —Oct. 4-Nov. 30

Often Seen Rarely Spoken presents “Marks on Society” —Dec. 6-Feb. 8

Night at the Carnegie —Aug. 2

Family Fun: Loose Parts —Aug. 10

Gallery Storytime —Aug. 10

Taste for Art & History —Sept. 6



CRAFTS(S) GALLERY & MERCANTILE

craftslouisville.com

“Mind Rivers” by Hawk Alfredson —August

“Reality and Dreams: Shared Loves” by Dobree Adams and Marcia Lamont Hopkins Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial —September

Scott Scarboro and Harlan Welch-Scarboro —October

Day of The Dead —November

Holidazzle —December



CRESSMAN CENTER FOR VISUAL ARTS (UOFL)

louisville.edu/art

MFA Graduates Exhibition —through Aug. 30

St. James Court Scholarship Exhibition —Sept. 11-19

“Lensless” Photography Exhibition, Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial —Sept. 27-Oct. 26.

Open Studio Weekend Juried Exhibition —Nov. 1-30

Annual Juried Student Exhibition —December

Snap!: Mobile Photography Truck —Nov. 1-15

“Morocco, Many Eyes, One Vision!” —Rowan Gallery, Oct. 4-26



FILSON HISTORICAL SOCIETY

filsonhistorical.org

Historic St. James Print and “A Sense of Place” Watercolor Series Unveiling, Steven Brown St. James Art Fair Lecture —Aug. 20

John David Myles, Walter H. Kiser’s Neighborhood Sketches Revisited —Aug. 22

Julius Freidman and Photo Biennial Exhibit openings —Sept. 26

Enid Tour of Louisville —Sept. 27-28

Juilee Decker, Enid Yandell: Kentucky’s Pioneer Sculptor —Oct. 3

Mack Cox, “Redd Family Portraits” —Oct. 21

Warren Payne, Louisville Modern Era —Nov. 6

Kelsey Malone “Enid’s Confederate Monument” —Nov. 12

Estill Curtis Pennington, “Jouette Portraits” —Dec. 17



FLAME RUN AT GLASSWORKS

flamerun.com

“Legacy: The Assistants of Stephen Rolfe Powell” —Sept. 6-Oct. 25

FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM

fraziermuseum.org

“The Civil War” Permanent Exhibition

“The Founder’s Gallery” Permanent Exhibition

“The Lewis and Clark Experience” Permanent Exhibition

“The Southern Exposition and Champagne Parlor” Permanent Exhibition

“Stewart Historic Miniature Collection” Permanent Exhibition

Woodford Reserve Derby Bottles & Mint Julep Cups —March-January

Olmstead’s Louisville —April 10-Oct. 20

Freak Power: Hunter S. Thompson —April 30-Sept. 2

Celebrating the Sounds of Kentucky —Sept. 12-Sept. 2020

Poe —Sept. 20-Nov. 1

Violins of Hope —Oct. 17-26

65 Years of White Christmas —Nov. 29-Jan. 26

West of 9th —Feb. 11-Sept. 8

Women’s Suffrage —March-Jan. 2021

Van Winkle Family Exhibit —April-April 2021

Everything Cool About Kentucky Permanent Collection —2020



GALERIE HERTZ

galeriehertz.com

Billy Hertz —Aug. 3-Sept. 21

Robert Pulley —Aug. 4-Sept. 21



GALLERY AT ART SANCTUARY

art-sanctuary.org

April Martin Opening Reception (Gallery Exhibit) —Aug. 1-28

Radio Arcane —Aug. 10

“Pippin” presented by Acting Against Cancer and CirqueLouis —Aug. 23, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, 31

Monique Motif Opening Reception (Gallery Exhibit) —Aug. 31-Sept. 29

Radio Arcane —Sept. 7

LEO Readers’ Choice Awards —Oct. 3

Louisville Photo Biennial —“Ali: Beyond The World’s Stage” Photo Journalism from Courier Journal (Gallery Exhibit) —Oct. 4-27

Arcane Alive: Wingtips, Scary Black, Vyva Melinkolya —Oct. 11

Radio Arcane Halloween Party —Oct. 31

Louisville Visual Arts Open Studio Weekend —Nov. 1-2, 12

Neon Inferno: Louisville Spinsters —Nov. 2

Louisville Photo Biennial Official Closing Party

The Voice of Louisville “Celebrating a Tradition of Fashion Photography” artists reception (Gallery Exhibit) —Nov. 1-Dec. 2

The Voice of Louisville “Besties” Awards -—Nov. 21

Va Va Vixens: A Tapestry of Variance: 10-year anniversary —Nov. 14, 15, 16, 22, 23

Radio Arcane —Nov. 30

Louisville Krampus Celebration —Dec. 5

Art Sanctuary Resident Artist Group Exhibition, Opening Reception (Gallery Exhibit runs Dec. 1-Jan. 2) —Dec. 6

Radio Arcane —Dec. 21

Chris Goshawk Opening Reception (Gallery Exhibit runs Jan. 2-Feb. 22) —Jan. 3

Acting Against Cancer presents American Psycho Jan. 17-25

PirateFest —Feb. 1

Va Va Vixens: Va Va Valentine —Feb. 7, 8, 13, 14, 15

Dean Brown Opening —April 3

Stagecoachella Fest —April 4



GARNER NARRATIVE

CONTEMPORARY FINE ART

garnernarrative.com

“dunno it’s painterly” —July 5-Sept. 27

“our eyes” Louisville Photo Biennial Oct. 4-Oct. 27

Tim Crowder —Nov. 1-Dec. 29

Bill Pusztai —Feb. 7-March 29

Wendi Smith —April 3-June 27



JANE MORGAN GALLERY

janemorgangallery.com

“On the Farms and In the Parks” —through Nov. 7

KENTUCKY DERBY MUSEUM

derbymuseum.org

Cakes with Kringle —Dec. 14

GirlBoss —March 20

Biscuits and Bourbon —April 29

Gala —April 24



KENTUCKY FINE ART GALLERY

kentuckyfineartgallery.com

“Elements”—Aug 6-Oct. 11

“Small Works”—Oct. 18-Jan. 10



KENTUCKY MUSEUM OF ART AND CRAFT (KMAC MUSEUM)

kmacmuseum.org

KMAC Family Fun Day —Aug. 10

KMAC Poetry Slam —Aug. 13

First annual KMAC Vernissage Private Art Preview (ticketed event) —Aug. 23

KMAC Triennial Exhibition opens —Aug. 24

KMAC Poetry Slam —Sept. 10

KMAC Family Fun Day —Sept. 14

KMAC Poetry Slam —Oct. 8

KMAC Poetry Slam —Nov. 12

KMAC Poetry Slam —Dec. 10

KMAC Couture Launch Party —Jan. 23

KMAC Couture Fashion Week —April 5-11

KMAC Couture 2020 —April 11



KORE ART GALLERY

“The Weeping Goth: A Paltry Collection of Grotesque & Ritual Accoutrements by Motuvius Rex” —Aug. 7-Sept. 1

Morgan Betsill, Shawn Rigsby and Paul Ledener —Aug. 7-Sept. 1



KRANTZ ART GALLERY

(JEFFERSON COMMUNITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE)

jefferson.kctcs.edu

Fine Art Faculty Show —Aug. 26 –Sept. 20

CATP Photo Biennial —Sept. 23 —Nov. 9

Selected Works from

Lisa Mercer & Leslie Mosher

Communication Arts —Nov. 19-Jan 17

Fall/Winter Student Show

Brad Howard Posters —Jan 21-Feb 21

JCTC Alumni Show —Feb. 24-March 27 2020

Fine Art Spring Student Show —April 1-April 24

Communication Arts April 27 —Aug. 24

Spring/Summer Show



LOUISVILLE VISUAL ART

louisvillevisualart.org

Portland Art & Heritage Fair —Sept. 12

Plein Air Paint Out (Waterfront Botanical Gardens) —Oct. 12

LVA CFAC Homecoming (LVA Building, 1538 Lytle St.) —Oct. 20

Open Studio Weekend (Citywide) —Nov. 1-3

LVA Honors Luncheon (African American Heritage Center, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.) —Feb. 7

art[squared]( LVA Gallery, 1538 Lytle St.) —April 17



LOU TATE GALLERY

(THE LITTLE LOOMHOUSE)

thelittleloomhouse.org

Maria Tinnell Gardens & Pathways, reception Aug. 24, 2-4 p.m. — Aug. 24-Sept 21

Stephanie Potter Misfits, reception Oct. 5, 2-4 p.m. — Oct. 5-26

Holiday in the Wood, reception Nov. 2, 6-9 p.m.

—Nov. 2-Jan 18

TBA — Jan. 25-Feb 29

Women’s History Exhibition, reception March 7, 2-4 p.m. —March 7-April 11

Side by Side: An Exhibition of Artistic Collaborations

—April 18-May 16



MCGRATH ART GALLERY

(BELLARMINE UNIVERSITY)

bellarmine.edu

“Enid Generations of Women Sculptors” —Sept. 7-Oct. 5

“Louisville Photo Biennial: Ashley Johnson ‘Mark Yourself Safe’” —Oct.11-Nov. 8

“Jennifer Palmer: After the Storm” —Nov. 15-Dec. 15

Senior Showcase —Spring 2020



MOREMEN MOLONEY

CONTEMPORARY GALLERY

moremengallery.com

Josh Azzerella —Aug. 23-Sept. 20

Vinhay Keo photo biennial —Sept. 27-Oct. 26

Matt Gatton and Madison CawienM photo biennial —Nov. 8-Dec. 7

Julia Coomer Jewelry show —Nov. 15-Dec. 31

Anne Peabody —mid-March-Derby

Tiffany Calvert —May 15-June 27

Denise Furnish —July 15-Aug.



MUHAMMAD ALI CENTER

alicenter.org

“Shining A Light: (The) Many Faces of Homeless Women” — through Nov. 10

“Picture Ali” —through Sept. 15

“Inheritance” —Jan. 18-April 19

“Shining a Light: Woman’s Fight for the Right” —March 8, International Women’s Day



PAUL PALETTI GALLERY

paulpalettigallery.com

“See Me Clearly: Women Photographers, Women Photographed” (with new additions) —through Dec. 31

Taradiddle Charles Traub —Sept. 20-Dec. 31,

opening reception Sept. 20, 5-8 p.m.



PHOTOGRAPHIC ARCHIVES GALLERY (UOFL)

louisville.edu/library/archives/photo

“Living the Cambodia Nightmare: Photographs by Jay Mather” —Oct. 3-Dec. 13



PYRO GALLERY

pyrogallery.com

Nancy Currier, Juli Edberg, Keith Kleepsies, Suzi Zimmerer —Aug. 1-Sept. 7

Keith Auerbach “Photo Biennial” —Sept. 1-Oct. 19

Anne Huntington/Jenny Shircliff —Oct. 24-Nov. 30

Pop-Up Group Show —Dec. 15-31

“New Members’ Show” Pam Couch, Steve

Khulman,James Norton —Jan. 2-Feb. 8

Bob Lockhart and guests —Feb. 13-March 21

Susan Harrison —March 26-May 2

Claudia Hammer —May 7-June 13

Kathy Loomis —June 18-July 25

Jody Johnson —July 30-Sept. 5



QUAPPI PROJECTS

quappiprojects.com

Letitia Quesenberry, “(((heat)))” —through Sept. 6

Jacob Heustis —Sept. 20-Nov. 8

Megan Bickel —Nov. 15-Jan 3

L Gnadinger —Jan. 2020



REVELRY BOUTIQUE GALLERY

revelrygallery.com

“ALT” —July 20-Aug. 12

Julio Cesar —Aug. 17-Sept. 9

Bri Bowers —Sept. 13-Oct. 7

“The Vinum Project” —Oct. 12-Oct. 28

“The Future is Unwritten” —Oct. 19-Oct. 28

Paul Reynolds —Nov. 1-Nov. 25

Winter Wonderland —Nov. 30-Dec. 30



SCHNEIDER HALL GALLERIES (UOFL)

louisville.edu/art

Current: “Mental Misconceptions: The Art of Self Care”

—through Aug. 30

“Lyric Documentary: The Work of Walker Evans”

—Sept. 20-Nov. 1

“Gentleman’s Clubs: Photography by Zed Saeed”

— Sept. 20-Nov. 1

Fall 2019 BFA Thesis Exhibition —Nov. 21-Dec. 20, Opening Reception, Nov. 21 5-7 p.m.



SPEED ART MUSEUM

speedmuseum.org

Exhibitions: Yinka Shonibare CBE: “The American Library” —through Sept. 15

“Gonzo! The Illustrated Guide to Hunter S. Thompson” —July 12-Nov. 10

Ebony G. Patterson “…while the dew was still on the roses…”—through Jan. 5

“Kentucky Women: Enid Yandell” —through Jan. 12

“Tales from the Turf: The Kentucky Horse” —Nov. 15 -March 1

Talks

“Represent! The Black Body on Page, Wall and Stage” —Aug. 18, 2 —3:30 p.m.

“Borders and Movement Series Part Two: U.S. Foreign Policy, Refugees, & Immigrants” — Sept. 28, 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m.

Speed Reading Book Club: “These Honored Dead: A Lincoln and Speed Mystery” by Jonathan F. Putnam

—Sept. 28, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Speed Reading Book Club: “Three Girls in a Flat” by Enid Yandell, Jean Loughborough, and Laura Hayes —Nov. 23, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.



Workshops

Back to Basics: Introduction to Plaster Carving —Saturday, Aug. 10, 10:30 am —12:30 p.m.



STUDIOWORKS BY ZOOM GROUP

zoomgroup.org

Connecting Community Through Creativity —Aug. 23-Nov 1, Opening Reception: Aug. 23 6-9 p.m.

SWANSON CONTEMPORARY

swansoncontemporary.com

Cardinal Moments —through Aug. 10

Chuck Swanson — Aug. 16-Sept. 7

Special Sale from Inventory Over the Years —Sept. 10-Sept. 14

Maiza Hixon. Thaniel Ion Lee, and Tammy Burke —Sept. 20 -Oct. 26,

Laura Ross and Bill Carner, a Retrospective —Nov. 1-Nov. 30



TIM FAULKNER GALLERY

timfaulknergalleryart.com

Change of Pace Featuring 9 Artists From Seattle to New Jersey —Aug.

Portrait Show Featuring 10 Artists —Sept.

New Paintings Tim Faulkner-Margaret Archambault & Body paint exhibition —Oct.

Thesis Exhibition & Body Painting Show —Nov.

Holiday Group show —Dec.



ULTRA POP!

Halloween Group Show —Oct. 5-Nov. 30

Spaceship Brain with Jim Madison —Nov. 2-30

XXX Art Show —Feb. 8



WAYSIDE EXPRESSIONS GALLERY

waysidechristianmission.org

“The Petals of Abundance,” by Constanza Granados Rueda —Aug. 2-31

Ku Hone (photography) — Jan.

Eddie Davis (photography) —Feb.

Joan Zehnder (painting) —April

Ardis Moonlight (photography) —June

Chelsea Harris (painting) —July

Terry Gilmore (shadow boxes) —Aug.

Amira Karaoud (photography) —Sept.

Cathy Meine (painting) —Oct.

Alison Stabler (photography) —Nov.



ART FAIRS

ART IN SPEED PARK

artinspeedpark.com

Aug. 24-25

BIG FOUR BRIDGE ARTS FESTIVAL

bigfourbridgeartsfestival.com

Sept. 7-8

Cherokee Triangle Art Fair

cherokeetriangleartfair.org

April 25-26

‘GEAR & BEER’ ART AND CRAFT MARKET

thefleaoffmarket.org

Sept. 27-29

LOUISVILLE PHOTO BIENNIAL

louisvillephotobiennial.com

Sept. 20-Nov. 10

NUNNLEA CRAFT FAIR

nunnleacraftfair.org

Oct. 5-6

PORTLAND ART & HERITAGE FAIR

portlandartfair.com

Sept. 28

ST. JAMES COURT ART SHOW

stjamescourtartshow.com

Oct. 4-6

UMPTEENTH ANNUAL $20 ART SHOW

secondmostawesome.com

Dec. 7

UNFAIR

louisvilleunfair.com

Oct. 4-6