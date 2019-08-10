10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (8/26)

MONDAY, Aug. 26

Community Yoga

Tim Faulkner Gallery

Donation-based | 6 p.m.

Feel connected to yourself and your community with a yoga class courtesy of the Kentucky Yoga Initiative. Admission is donation-based, although $5 is the suggested amount. Afterward, check out the latest exhibit at the Tim Faulkner Gallery, “Change of Pace,” featuring studio work from American graffiti writers, or grab a drink at Stopline Bar.

Mammoth Monday: Hazelfire / Proper. / Alfred. / Tall Squares

The Mammoth

$5 | 6-10:30 p.m.

Two New York acts with periods in their names (so you know they’re hip), Proper. and Alfred. bring their respective brands of afro punk and rap to Louisville, while partying with Louisville musicians Hazelfire (rock/punk) and Tall Squares (slacker rock). This is a rare chance to see The Mammoth storage business in its (hopefully) ultimate form as a hybrid arts and cultural space.

TUESDAY, Aug. 27

Unwrapped: A Creative Writing and Self-esteem Workshop

Western Library

Free | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Robin G, a Louisville spoken word artist (and the emcee of the last Literary LEO event), leads you through four writing prompts meant to encourage creative thinking and positive self reflection. This workshop is based on a Robin G original poem that calls for us to be “unwrapped” from the labels others place on us for past mistakes, where we come from and trauma that we’ve experienced.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 28

Waterfront Wednesday

Waterfront Park

Free | 5-9:30 p.m.

The August installment of WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday features former The Civil Wars member John Paul White, as well as versatile new-age soul from Devon Gilfillian and the roots-rock of C2 and the Brothers Reed. This is the penultimate Waterfront Wednesday of the season.

Buddy Crime / Wombo / Period Bomb / Bob Hatt

Kaiju

$5 | 8-11 p.m.

Period Bomb, post-punk from Miami and Bob Hatt, noise rock from Columbus, Ohio, drop into Louisville for evening of music with local bands Wombo (indie pop/post-punk-ish) and Buddy Crime (dense electronica).

THURSDAY, Aug. 29

Advertisement

Film Premiere and Q&A: ‘Lincoln in Illinois, 1830 to 1860’

Elkstrom Library

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

See the new KET documentary “Lincoln in Illinois, 1830 to 1860” before it premieres on TV Sept. 1. The film explores Abraham Lincoln’s three decades in Illinois from the time he moved to a log village at the age of 21 to his election as president. Producer Ken Masterson Brown will introduce the movie and participate in a Q&A.

FRIDAY, Aug. 30

Kentucky Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular

Kentucky Exposition Center

No cover, $10 parking ($5 with purchase) | 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

If you think looking at stuff at a Peddler’s Mall is exciting, how about looking at over 1,000 booths of stuff (and 250 antique and collectible booths) at the Kentucky Expo center? Parking is typically $10, but if you make any purchase at the market, you’ll get $5 back.

WorldFest

Fifth and Main streets

Free | 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

WorldFest is our city’s chance to show off its culture, diversity and amazing food in a four day celebration. Countries from all over the globe are showcased through their dishes, music, clothing and more. Admission is free, but food and other items (such as the famed colorful headbands) are for sale. On Friday, three stages of entertainment will be up and running: Watch belly dancing on one, contemporary Irish music from Screaming Orphans on another — and a jug band on the Overlook Stage.

Public Talk with Drepung Tripa Khensur Rinpoche Lobsang Tenpa

Drepung Gomang Center for Engaging Compassion

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Learn from one of Buddhism’s top scholars, Drepung Tripa Khensur Rinpoche Lobsang Tenpa. Khensur Rinpoche is a student of the Dalai Lama and the abbot of the Drepung Monastery in Tibet. Register to hear him speak by calling 614-5616 or visiting the Drepung Gomang Center.

Steamboat Nights

Big Four Station Park, Jeffersonville, Indiana

Free | 7-11 p.m.

“Ready, Set, Glow!” to Jeffersonville’s Heritage Festival running this Friday through Saturday. There are tons of events for the family to enjoy, including a Balloon Glimmer and Silent Disco. On Aug. 24, the NOCO Arts Center will host a lantern workshop to help you craft your own “Picasso lantern” for the Duke Energy Lantern Parade on Saturday at 9 p.m. Each day at sundown, Republic Bank is sponsoring the Sundown Cinema showing” Mary Poppins Returns” on Friday and “Christopher Robin” on Saturday.