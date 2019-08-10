10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (8/12)

MONDAY, Aug. 12

Vegan Table

Northeast Regional Library

Free | 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Vegan? Or just interested in eating less meat and animal byproducts? This group meets each month to discuss vegan recipes, talk about cookbooks and to sample vegan dishes and ingredients. To register, call 394-0379.

TUESDAY, Aug. 13

‘Gay marriage, the Church, and Fighting from Within’

Frazier History Museum

Free | 5-7 p.m.

Greg Bourke and Michael DeLeon, plaintiffs in the U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage, are also longtime congregants of Our Lady of Lourdes, a Catholic church in St. Matthews. Here, they join JR Zerkowski, the executive director of Fortunate Families and the Rev. Caitlin Simpson of First Christian Church, to discuss staying in the church and fighting for change from within. Bourke and DeLeon recently created a Catholic scholarship at UofL for LGBTQ students. Access to first floor exhibits of the Frazier museum will open an hour prior to the event. RSVP by following this link.

KMAC Poetry Slam

KMAC Museum

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Anyone can take part in the poetry slam by bringing the goods and throwing down their best work in under three minutes. It’s a non-contact sport, but it is competitive, as a five-judge panel will score poets on their content and performance. It’s free to watch, but $7 if you want to participate.

THURSDAY, Aug. 15

Bernheim Under Threat Roadshow

Jimmy Can’t Dance

Free | 5:30-7 p.m.

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest is coming to the Jimmy Can’t Dance jazz club to educate residents on two projects that it says are threatening its future — a LG&E natural gas pipeline and an Interstate 65/71 regional connector project. They will tell you how you can help stop these threats.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Butchertown Classic Tournament

Copper & Kings Distillery

Free-$3 | 8-10:30 p.m.

Relive your childhood summer afternoons by playing “Super Smash Bros.” with family and friends at this tournament through Nerd Louisville. The competition costs $3 for preregistration, but is free for those who register on site (open from 7 to 7:30 p.m. the day of). Or, you could come and watch for free.

Hazelfire / Fruit LoOops / Extra Brothers

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.-midnight

Louisville’s Hazelfire is playing another show after recently dropping their multi-genre album “Initiation.” Extra Brothers, featuring Nico Epstein of Bird-Dog and His Coyote Gospel Choir, also plays along with Cincinnati’s Fruit LoOops.

FRIDAY, Aug. 16

The Summer Used Book Sale

Locust Grove

Free | 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Like books? At Locust Grove’s regular used book sale, there will be 23,000 for sale. They fall into 30 or so categories such as history, mystery, art, architecture, literature, cooking, humor and more. They’re cheap, too, with most of them going for $1 to $2. Special titles are $3 and up, and all proceeds support Locust Grove.

Late Nite Lanterns

NoCo Art Center, Jeffersonville

Free | 6-10 p.m.

Anyone can participate in this lantern art project, which is being led by professional artists. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase while you work.

African Heritage Festival

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

Free | 7:30-9:30 p.m.

To kick off this weekend’s African Heritage Festival, celebrating unity and culture across the African Diaspora, attend a showing and community discussion of the documentary “Black N Black” about the relationship between African Americans and African immigrants. On Saturday, the activities continue around town with a soccer tournament, elders brunch, live entertainment, a how-to fair, food and vendors.

Vibrolas / Creep Diet / Zerg Rush

The Care Less Lounge

Free | 9 p.m.-midnight

A diversity of rock will be represented at The Care Less Lounge on Friday. Louisville’s Zerg Rush (party punk) and Vibrolas (car rock) join Pettit, Kentucky’s Creep Diet (garage rock).