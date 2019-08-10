10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in August

Mac Sabbath, Okilly Dokilly

Zanzabar

Sunday, Aug. 4

What we have here is an opening band that dresses like Ned Flanders from “The Simpsons,” followed by a parody of Black Sabbath by musicians who dress up like McDonalds characters, and sing about McDonalds things. They sing song such as “Frying Pan” and “Sweet Beef” and, quite frankly, it’s really compelling stuff, and even Ozzy approves, according to this clip that’s pure gold.



Interpol, Surfbort

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Thursday, Aug. 8

A savvy alt-rock band known for their clever, complex entries in that much celebrated early 2000s New York rock scene, Interpol exists in the same sonic universe as The Strokes or Yeah Yeah Yeahs. That pocket of rock — which was wonderfully documented in Lizzy Goodman’s “Meet Me In The Bathroom” — is widely seen as a return to form for rock and roll, and the beginning of an indie explosion that blasted bands from small clubs to the international spotlight. Interpol was at the center of that, and they continue to carry on the prowess that defines them.



Cherubs

The Care Less Lounge

Friday, Aug. 9

A legendary cult noise-rock band that took a two decade hiatus, Cherubs is back on the road and releasing records, and as abrasive as ever, grinding out their punk-drenched, fuzzed-out, off-center songs. This year’s release, Immaculada High, feels like a direct continuation of 1994’s Heroin Man — aggressive psychedelic power that rattles your brain, whether it’s from the heavy reign of the guitar work or the hushed contemplation of life and death.



Fotocrime, The Holy Circle

Kaiju

Saturday, Aug. 10

After discontinuing his punk/metal hybrid band Coliseum after 2015’s excellent record Anxiety’s Kiss, Louisville’s Ryan Patterson started up Fotocrime, a project that blends ominous guitar, warm synths and steady drums, resulting in something haunted and stylistic. With intense, swirling synths, wandering drums and some slight, although dark pop sensibilities, The Holy Circle is magnetic. It’s a night of sharp post-punk from bands that value subtle, boiling intensity over relentless fury.



Bun B

Headliners Music Hall

Wednesday, Aug. 14

After rising to prominence as one half of the duo UGK, Bun B went solo in the mid-2000s, using his steady baritone to explore everything from Hurricane Harvey effect on his hometown to circular, complicated violence.



GRLwood (Album Release)

Headliners

Friday, Aug. 16

The scream-pop duo GRLwood just dropped their second album, I Sold My Soul To The Devil When I Was 12, and it’s a great continuation for them — it has the same punch, with even more depth. Listen to the record now and don’t miss this show. Hazelfire, Mike Bandanna, Belushi Speed Ball and Wombo open.



The Fervor, Fool’s Ghost

Kaiju

Saturday, Aug. 17

Louisville staple The Fervor deals in compelling folk-rock balancing grit and pop sensibilities along the way. Fool’s Ghost plays darkly mellow, cinematic indie that has a constant stream of impactful, slow-burning power.



Purple Mountains

Zanzabar

Monday, Aug 19

Dave Berman of Silver Jews fame has been on a hiatus lately, but now he’s back with his new project Purple Mountains, and his somber, clever songwriting is as sharp as ever.



Dr. Dog, Shakey Graves

Iroquois Amphitheater

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Indie-folk fan favorites Dr. Dog and Shakey Graves return to town. Each borrows from multiples decades of rock, roots and pop, twisting the genres in a modern way.



John Paul White, Devon Gilfillian, C2 and the Brothers Reed

Big Four Lawn

Wednesday, Aug. 28

The August installment of WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday features former The Civil Wars member John Paul White, as well as versatile new-age soul from Devon Gilfillian and the roots-rock of C2 and the Brothers Reed.

