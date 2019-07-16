CHVRCHES CHVRCHES
You Have Three Songs To Impress Me: Photos From Forecastle

There was a lot of grumbling going on about how Forecastle’s lineup this year wasn’t strong. Complaints included that there was a lack of stand-out artists and that the bands might not be worth having to brave the heat. These aren’t completely unfair opinions, but festivals are for finding new bands, while enjoying the ones you already know. As a photographer, I have enough time to stay in the photo pit for each band for three songs and then maybe in the crowd for a few more before having to run to another stage. That’s about how long a band has to impress me. And the vast majority of them did. From Anderson .Paak’s stunning headlining performance to Boa’s explosive psych-rock, there was a ton of talent at Forecastle 2019. For this photo set, I picked five bands per day. Here are the 15 bands that I liked the most. 

Friday

GRLwood
GRLwood
GRLwood
GRLwood
GRLwood
Lucius
Lucius
Lucius
Lucius
Lucius
Cold War Kids
Cold War Kids
Cold War Kids
Cold War Kids
Cold War Kids
Chromeo
Chromeo
Chromeo
Chromeo
Chromeo
Portugal. The Man
Portugal. The Man
Portugal. The Man
Portugal. The Man
Portugal. The Man

 

Saturday

Cautious Clay
Cautious Clay
Cautious Clay
Cautious Clay
Cautious Clay
Big Wild
Big Wild
Big Wild
Big Wild
Big Wild
Nelly
Nelly
Nelly
Nelly
Nelly
Maggie Rogers
Maggie Rogers
Maggie Rogers
Maggie Rogers
Maggie Rogers
Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals
Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals
Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals
Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals
Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals

 

Sunday

Anderson East
Anderson East
Anderson East
Anderson East
Anderson East
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird
Tyler Childers
Tyler Childers
Tyler Childers
Tyler Childers
Tyler Childers
Boa
Boa
Boa
Boa
Boa
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES

 

