Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Thorn: Amy Is Not Anti Trump!

Amy McGrath, the would-be Mitch McConnell dethroner, *clarified* remarks that many construed as pro tRump. In an interview with WFPL, she said: “I’m not pro or anti Trump. I want to do what’s right for Kentucky. And this is the problem that we have in our politics today. Everybody wants to say, ‘Are you on the red team or the blue team?’ I’ll tell you what: If there’s a good idea, I don’t care whether it comes from a Democrat or a Republican.” tRump has had a good idea?

Thorn: No, You Go Back, Rand

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told alt-right foghorn Breitbart that U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar should go back to Somalia to see how lucky she is to live here. “While I’m not saying we forcibly send her anywhere, I’m willing to contribute to buy her a ticket to go visit Somalia,” he said. U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth told the Courier Journal: “It’s safe to say that Ilhan understands Somalia a lot better than Rand, and he’d be better suited just keeping quiet than making foolish and condescending remarks like this one.”

Thorn: Ky’s Tragic Unraveling

Republicans rammed through a pension bill that serves to push people out of… pensions. Gov. Matt Bevin signed the bill and then went to a coal baron’s fundraising event to supplicate at the knee of tRump.

Rose: Why RBG Is The Og 4Ever

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told NPR that she recalled “a senator, I think it was after the pancreatic cancer, who announced with great glee that I was going to be dead within six months. That senator, whose name I’ve forgotten, is now himself dead, and I am very much alive.” He was Kentucky’s Jim Bunning.

Thorn: Farewell Insider Louisville

We are sad to hear Insider Louisville is ceasing. More journalism is better journalism, and the city needs more reporters — not fewer. IL fought valiantly to find a niche in an already crowded news media landscape.

Rose: Thank You, Sir, May I Have Another?

A rose for the Courier Journal for running rebuttals of Joe Gerth’s column “Giving Rev. Kevin Cosby’s college $9M does not count as reparations.” Cosby wrote that it was “contemporary white supremacist propaganda.”