Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Thorn: Hold My Stones, Lil Andy*

It hurts to admit this, but Gov. Matt “Elected on the Bell Curve” Bevin got one thing right: His challenger Andy Beshear didn’t “have the stones” to call out tRump’s comment as racist. Pandering to tRump voters in Kentucky will make you a political has-been as fast as you can say Alison Lundergan Grimes. *Keystone Light ad.

Rose: Now, Is That So Hard, Amy?

Speaking of stones, the third Democrat to challenge U.S. Sen. Mitch “Grinch Heart, Machiavellian Mind” McConnell must have a yuge set! In a wide-ranging interview with the Courier Journal, Mike Broihier, a retired Marine turned farmer, had no trouble saying he voted for Hillary, wants to legalize pot, that abortion was “settled five decades ago correctly” under Roe v. Wade and… wait for it… tRump is guilty of “just grotesque race-baiting, or he’s a racist.”

Absurd: Run, Rand, Run!

Kentucky — in world news again! Rand Paul, our most-junior junior senator, has been chosen by tRump to do back-channel negotiations with Iran. Maybe he will pile yard waste on Iran’s lawn! Paul is like Kentucky’s Forrest Gump but not as smart.

Rose: ‘That Is Why In These Spaces We Must Shout … ‘

Hannah L. Drake, a poet, activist and LEO columnist, gets a bouquet of roses for organizing the Better Than Hate Community Walk to reclaim the Big Four Bridge from racists who tagged it recently. She read her poem “Spaces” for the hundreds of residents, church leaders and politicians who walked with her.

Thorn: Make It A Giant Vape Shop!

Yet another appeal will be filed to stop… (fill in the blank)… The John B. Castleman statue? No! The Topgolf proposal for Oxmoor Center! If Topgolf abandons its project (see: Walmart), certainly many other businesses will jump to fill that vacant, former Sears space. Yeesh.

Rose: Courier Journal Moons Us

A rose to the CJ for reprinting its front page from Monday, July 21, 1969 to mark the 50th anniversary of landing on the Moon. (It also had a story about how authorities told U.S. Sen. Edward M. Kennedy that they would seek to prosecute him for leaving the scene of the car accident that killed Mary Jo Kopechne.)