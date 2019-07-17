Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best, and Most Absurd

Thorn: Paving Over Paradise

State transportation officials are beginning to plan a connector between Interstates 65 and 71 that could cut through Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest. WDRB reported that the plans are being steered by “elected officials and their surrogates, local and state government agencies, chambers of commerce and industrial development organizations.” In other words, not you! And if you think the fix is in, well… would the state spend $1.8 million on a study and do nothing? A state transportation spokesperson said: “It’s important for people to know this is just a planning study at this point. ” Righhht.

Thorn: Can We Send Trump Back?

tRump told progressive Democrats to “go back where you came from,” which only racists would say is not racist. As if on cue, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell then said tRump is “not a racist” and both sides are guilty of “overheated” rhetoric. U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie told the Courier Journal it is “counterproductive” to insult members of Congress. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was too busy golfing with tRump to comment. But our own dear leader and LEO’s founder, Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, saw the remark for what it was: “the cry of every bigoted tyrant for centuries.” He added: “Looking forward to the day our nation is no longer led by this racist, ignorant, hate-mongering wannabe dictator.”

Rose: Not In My Backyard… Pool

A half of a rose goes to Councilwoman Cindi Fowler who used $40,000 of her discretionary funds to help open a city pool in Sun Valley. The pool and other services were cut after 15 council members voted against a tax that would have cost the average homeowner $12 a month. (Fowler had voted against the tax.)

Advertisement

Thorn: Next? Buy Them Bus Tickets?

More homeless encampments were emptied this week, and again, the city had no plan for those people.

Thorn: Talk About Hot Chicken!

A new study says that by 2050, Louisville’s climate will be like Nashville’s is now. The study by Crowther Lab in Switzerland says the annual mean temperature will rise to 62 degrees Fahrenheit from about 56 degrees, the Courier Journal reported. Also, annual rainfall will rise by a couple of inches. We are getting a preview!