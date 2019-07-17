This is part of a package of articles on GonzoFest 2019. For more, click here.

(with all apologies to Walt Whitman; for Christopher Coleman)

By Heidi Taylor

O Duke! my Duke! our strange trip is done;

The Shark has weather’d every rack, the dream sought is none.

Las Vegas is near, the slots I hear, the fuzz are all appalling,

While bats fly the steady keel; the desert grim and lawyers calling:

But O dream! dream! dream!

O the bleeding drops of red,

Where America your dream lies

Fallen cold and dead.

O Duke! my Duke! rise up and hear the yells;

Rise up – for you the freak flag is flung – for you the waitress wails;

For you cigarettes and ribbon’d firearms – for you the people were a-shouting;

For you they cry, the swaying mass, their eager faces turning;

Here Duke! Dear father!

This dream inside your head;

It was some dream that on the floor,

You’ve fallen cold and dead.

My Duke does not answer, his lips are pale and still;

My father does not hear my cry, he has no fight nor will;

The Shark is anchor’d safe and sound, its voyage closed and done;

From strange trip, the victor Tricky Dick, comes in with the object won;

Exult, O freaks, and wail, O America!

But I, with mournful tread,

Fearing the dream my Duke derived,

Is fallen cold and dead.