Phourist & the Photons Phourist & the Photons
Web Only

Listen to Phourist & the Photons’ new album early

By

On Friday, Aug. 2, Phourist & the Photons are set to release We’re All Born Screaming — an intense, indie rock record full of dreamy textures and heavy emotions. But, right now, you can stream the album in its entirety below. The band will also perform at TNT Studios on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Advertisement

Comments