On Friday, Aug. 2, Phourist & the Photons are set to release We’re All Born Screaming — an intense, indie rock record full of dreamy textures and heavy emotions. But, right now, you can stream the album in its entirety below. The band will also perform at TNT Studios on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Listen to Phourist & the Photons’ new album early
