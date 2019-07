Pushing its plan to snake a natural gas pipeline through Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, Louisville Gas & Electric Co. has announced it will seek to acquire the needed land through eminent domain.

In a related development, Berheim has created a webpage Forest Under Threat for “members of the public to voice their concern” over the pipeline project and an Interstate 65-71 connector that also would infringe on the forest.

