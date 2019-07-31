Record Review: GRLwood — ‘I Sold My Soul To The Devil When I Was 12’

“Mama said, be nice to sad boys or else get shot / Say yes sir to a cop or you might get shot.” That’s the first line on I Sold My Soul To The Devil When I Was 12, the second LP from the razor sharp and explosive scream-pop duo GRLwood. And that sets the tone for the entire album — it’s a sometimes straightforward, sometimes satirical deconstruction of the lingering toxic elements of society. With a keen eye and a lot of heart, the self-described “Kentucky-fried queerdos” have a profound fearlessness, and I Sold My Soul shines with the same electricity as their debut, but with even more range, nuance and power. —Scott Recker

