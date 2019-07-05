5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (7/5)

FRIDAY, July 5

‘Cardinal Moments’

Swanson Contemporary

Free | 6-8:30 p.m.

Organizers for this new art exhibit call the Ohio Valley “the muffin top of the Bible Belt” — “not quite the south, not quite the north.” “Cardinal Moments” explores themes important to this in-between area, including post-industrial suburbia, capitalism, conspiracy theory and more. Its opening reception is Friday, but the exhibit is on display until Aug. 2. Featured artists include Mark Anthony Mulligan (who is once again creating new work!), Cynthia Norton, Thaniel Ion Lee, Sue Martinez, Yoko Molotov and more.

Coat Check Pool Party Redo

American Turners-Louisville

$15 | 8 p.m.

The best night of the year was ruined two weekends ago when the Coat Check Pool Party at American Turners was rained out. But don’t worry, the vibes weren’t permanently damaged. The Coat Check Pool Party REDO is this weekend, with the same music (from Sam Sneed, McKinley Moore, Ghouligan and Axel Roley), photo booths, swimming and drinking that was promised the first time. This event is 21 plus.

SATURDAY, July 6

Naturday Saturday

Grind Burger Kitchen

No cover | 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Don’t fault the Naturday for its association with the consistently terrible Natural Light brand. This new strawberry lemonade beer is actually the drink of the summer… and the drink of this event at Grind Burger Kitchen, where you can get $1.50 cans of the stuff, as well as $4 Naturday “beertails,” made with pineapple rum, orange juice and grapefruit juice; special beef hot dogs; and Smor Bakery strawberry lemonade bars for dessert. There also will be Naturday giveaways and games.

Poorcastle

Breslin Park

$7-$15 | 2 p.m.

Starting Friday, but continuing into Saturday and Sunday, this celebration of local music features over 30 bands, including Phourist & The Photons, Peter Wesley and Twenty First Century Fox. The annual festival has moved from Apocalypse Brew Works to Breslin Park, a bigger venue for the growing event, and it will feature local vendors selling food, craft beer and cocktails; a “What The L’Ou Media and Arts Tent” with comedy, improv and live podcasts; and family-friendly amenities like a splash pad and a new playground.

SUNDAY, July 7

Louisville Bike Club Ride

Falls City Community BikeWorks

Free | 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Grab your bike and helmet and ride 20 miles with the Louisville Bike Club, starting at Falls City Community Bike Works’ headquarters on Logan Street and traveling to Shawnee/Chickasaw parks and back. Meet at the shop at 11 a.m. to depart at 11:15. This ride is led by “the intrepid” Lee Staudter.