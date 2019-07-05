5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (7/26)

FRIDAY, July 26



Louisville is Dead 2019

Mag Bar

$15 weekend, $10 day pass | Times vary

A three-day event featuring 25 local punk, metal and rock bands, Louisville Is Dead is a great way to see a bunch of acts from the heavier side of Louisville’s music spectrum in a short amount of time. GRLwood, Blind Scryer, Miracle Drug, Cryptic Hymn, Stagecoach Inferno, Waxeater, Belushi Speedball and more will be there this weekend. This is an all-ages event, with a local art bazaar and kids activities, including a scavenger hunt and face painting (Gene Simmons, David Bowie, etc.). Partial proceeds go to Girls Rock Louisville.

Drive-in Movies + Magic

Georgetown Drive-In

Prices vary (cash-only) | 9:30 p.m.

Get your Disney (or superhero) fix by choosing from two sets of movies at the iconic Georgetown Drive-In on both Friday or Saturday night: “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” on one screen or “Toy Story 4” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on the other. An hour before showtime, Louisville magician Cody Clark performs.

SATURDAY, July 27

South Points Buy Local Fair

Iroquois Amphitheater

No cover | 4-8 p.m.

This Buy Local fair is all about independent South Louisville businesses. Go from booth to booth to explore their offerings, or enjoy oodles of other entertainment and activities: Music from Soul Circus and Wax Factory; kids activities, including a bouncy house and crafts; health screenings; local food, beer and wine; and a silent auction.

Kentiki in Space!

Copper & Kings Distillery

$10 | 7 p.m.-Midnight

There’s nothing like a combo space and tiki party. We’re not really sure where the “space” theme comes in other than the recommended costumes (space helmets, hula skirts, Hawaiian shirts, swimsuits, shorts and flip-flops), but there is plenty of “tiki” to be had with hula dancing performances, fire dancing and surf rock from Inertia and Woodrow on the Radio.

SUNDAY, July 28

‘Romeo & Juliet’

Central Park

Free | 8-10:15 p.m.

Cincinnati Shakespeare comes to Louisville to present arguably Shakespeare’s most popular work, “Romeo and Juliet.”