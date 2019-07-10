10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (7/8)

TUESDAY, July 9

Planting Terrariums & Dish Gardens

Bon Air Library

Free | 6:30-8 p.m.

Create an indoor garden at this free library class. Come on — you know you want to.

Get Out More Tour

Quest Outdoors

Free | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Learn from career traveller Randy Propster on how to pack for a backpacking trip, what gear to bring, survival skills, trail tips and van life. Propster is an ambassador for BACKPACKER Magazine, and he spends over 200 days of his year either hiking, backpacking, camping or traveling to his next destination.

WEDNESDAY, July 10

Butterfly Release Party

Falls of the Ohio State Park, Clarksville, Indiana

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

Indiana’s Terrace Club will be releasing a kaleidoscope of butterflies at the scenic Falls of the Ohio. Make a butterfly craft afterward.

Flyover Film Festival Pre-Flight Reception

21c Museum Hotel

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Louisville’s Flyover Film Festival is an annual event going on 12 years that brings independent, classic, experimental and international films to our “Mid-South” city. The actual festival doesn’t start until July 21, but this is your chance to scout out what films to see during the six-day event by watching teasers and meeting the filmmakers. Snack and snip on free “light bites” and drinks while you mingle.

Intro to Podcasting

Northeast Regional Library

Free | 7-8 p.m.

Got something to say? Start a podcast. Don’t know where to start? Here! Learn the basics of recording and editing with the program Audacity. Call 394-0379 to register for the class.

‘King Lear’

Central Park

Free | 8 p.m.

Thirty-two years ago was the last time Kentucky Shakespeare produced this tragedy about an aging king descending into madness and dragging his three daughters down along with him. In her review, LEO theater critic Alex Roma called the show a dark and human tragedy. Come early for a pre-show at 7:15 p .m., as well as drinks from Will’s Tavern and food trucks.

THURSDAY, July 11

New Orleans: The Summer City Series

RYE

No cover | 5 p.m.-midnight

Experience a different city without having to leave Louisville. This time, visit New Orleans with a temporarily transformed menu, filled with po’boys and gumbo and sazeracs and French 75s. On the back porch, Mike Hood will bring the sounds of the Big Easy. Vinyl DJ Matt Anthony will take over as Rye transforms from Antoine’s to Bourbon Street.

400th Commemoration of Enslavement in America

Second Baptist Church, New Albany, Indiana

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Four-hundred years ago, the first documented slaves brought to what is now America were dropped off in Jamestown, Virginia. Leaders from Louisville’s Simmons College, including the institution’s president, the Rev. Kevin Cosby, will discuss this start to the long history of enslavement in America. The talk will be at New Albany’s Second Baptist Church, a hub of Southern Indiana’s abolitionist movement. Jerry Finn of Friends of the Town Clock Church will follow with a talk about the establishment’s history and its ties to the Underground Railroad.This event also kicks off 40 Days of Prayer for the liberation of American descendants of slavery, which will feature a daily reading of a real-life account of a slave escaping on the Underground Railroad. This event is free, but you must RSVP to attend.

FRIDAY, July 12

Bicentennial Park Concert Series: Appalatin w/ Grizzly Goat

Bicentennial Park, New Albany

Free | 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Think of it as a mini Waterfront Wednesday.. in Indiana… on Fridays. The charming city of New Albany hosts rising indie artists in their downtown area every week. This time, hear from Louisville Latin American and American folk band Appalatin and Americana outfit Grizzly Goat.

Kr8vn8vs Records Presents: You Belong to the Night

Kaiju

$5 | 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Romell “Rmllw2llz” Weaver’s hip-hop record label is showcasing some talent they’re digging, including Rmlw2llz himself and Theus, Grady and Kamar Ruvon.