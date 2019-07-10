10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (7/22)

MONDAY, July 22

Architectural Sketching

South Central Regional Library

Free | 6:30-8 p.m.

Learn architectural sketching techniques by drawing the exterior of the Louisville Free Public Library’s stunningly modern South Central Regional Library. Interested? Register quick by calling 964-3515 or emailing elizabeth.magee@lfpl.org. This event is for ages 16 and up.

Metal Monday

Highlands Taproom Bar & Grill

No cover | 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Every Monday, Highlands Taproom hosts a free, 21-plus metal show — anything heavy, usually underground, according to booker, Brian Omer. This week, it is Chigger and Batwizard.

TUESDAY, July 23

‘Thunderdome: Trash TV’

Kaiju

No cover | 9-11 p.m.

Can’t get enough “Love Island?” Fascinated by “90 Day Fiancé?” Seven Louisville comedians have built a set around the theme of trash television. The audience gets to decide whose jokes about the worst are best.

WEDNESDAY, July 24

Whiskey Wizard Magic

The Earl, New Albany

No cover | 6-9 p.m.

Louisville magician Richard Darshwood is also, apparently, a bartender. At the New Albany joint, The Earl, he’ll pour drinks and practic3 tricks for three hours of awe, ales and more.

Hometown Rising Presents: Hometown Honky Tonk

The Butchertown Social

No cover | 8 p.m.-Midnight

Danny Wimmer Presents’ Hometown Rising country music festival is still more than 50 days away, but in preparation, it is hosting Louisville country and folk artists Tyler Lance Walker Gill and Tim DeLonjay for a night of music, drink and ticket specials and giveaways.

Movie Musicals in the Park: ‘Hairspray’

Iroquois Amphitheater

Free | 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Iroquois Amphitheater’s Movies Under the Stars series is great, but it’s even better when there is singing involved. The fun starts with the 2007 version of “Hairspray.” On Friday, you catch a showing of “Mamma Mia!”

Advertisement

THURSDAY, July 25

Dumbo Demo Night

The Butchertown Social

No cover | 5-8 p.m.

Come watch smart people pitch dumb ideas. Six local entrepreneurs present their bad ideas to a “Shark Tank”-like panel of Louisville investors, including higher ups at Mightily, Renegade Ventures and Sunflower Business Ventures.

Kentucky Shakespeare’s Globe Players: ‘Twelfth Night’

Central Park

Free | 8-10:30 p.m.

All summer, Kentucky Shakespeare’s main troupe has been performing plays from the Bard. Now, it’s the kids’ turn. High schoolers who have been practicing in Kentucky Shakes’ Globe Players program will perform “Twelfth Night,” another gender-swapping comedy where everyone is in love with someone they shouldn’t be (akin to “As You Like It”). The show starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Pro-tip: You might find the story line familiar. It’s the same as the mid-2000s classic (yes, I mean classic) “She’s the Man.”

FRIDAY, July 26

Queer Fun Night

The Center for Women and Families

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Chill out with fellow LGBTQIA+ friends for this evening of games, movies, food and general camaraderie. This event is targeted toward community members ages 14 to 21, but all are welcome.

Bicentennial Park Concert Series: Full Contact Karaoke

Bicentennial Park, New Albany

Free | 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Usually, you go to an outdoor concert like Waterfront Wednesday or New Albany’s Bicentennial Park Concert Series to see a cool, original band play while enjoying the nice weather. Here, you can actually be in the band. Full Contact Karaoke brings the guitarists and the drummers, you just bring your encyclopedic knowledge of karaoke favorites. You’ll be the lead singer as they play. And don’t worry, they’ll still provide the lyrics.

Clever Girls / Sweatermeat / Grandma’s Boys

The Care Less Lounge

$5 pre-sale (before Friday) | 9-11:30 p.m.

If you want some ironic comedy with your music, this show is for you. Clever Girls is a Burlington, Vermont, grunge pop band that wants you to know that corn dogs are a very special interest for them. Sweatermeat (aka Yoko Molotov’s band who is aka the artist who creates the illustrations for LEO’s columnists) is a garage punk outfit behind such songs as “Hairy Arms,” about a Starbucks barista with… hairy arms. And Grandma’s Boys used to be Pizza Life Crew, a band totally devoted to pizza before it became an indie rock band, still totally devoted to pizza, but with a different name. Tickets go from $5 to $7 on the day of the show.