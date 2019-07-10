10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (7/15)

TUESDAY, July 16

Ice Cream Run

Iroquois Park

$3 nonmembers | 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Nothing provides more motivation for a run than the promise of guilt-free calories afterward. Iroquois Hill Runners are providing ice cream from Southside Drive Pic-Pac if you finish its evening 5K in Iroquois Park. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m., and the race costs $3 for nonmembers.

Guy Forsyth and Jeska Bailey

Rocinate Records

Donations encouraged | 6-8 p.m.

Rocinate Records in Portland presents Guy Forsyth and Jeska Bailey, blues-rock artists and lovers from Texas. It’s an intimate evening, featuring books and coffee from, you guessed it, McQuixote Books & Coffee and beer from Against the Grain.

‘Jordan’s World’

Kaiju

No cover | 9-11 p.m.

This play from Louisville comedian Jordan Goodwin, about a man who wants to become a professional football player and “all the oddballs he meets along the way,” is based off one of his stand-up bits. The show will be accompanied by two sets from Cincinnati-area comedians, Lee Kimbrell and Karl Spaeth.

Spinsters Union at Tuesday Vinyl Night

The Butchertown Social

No cover | 9 p.m.-Midnight

For the past three weeks, The Butchertown Social has been inviting the Spinsters Union DJ group to spin vinyl at the bar. This week, Lisa Foster and Jordan Sangmeister play.

WEDNESDAY, July 17

Melodic Meditation

Shawnee Library

Free | 5:30-6:30 p.m.

They say music can be therapy. Jecorey “1200” Arthur will tap into the healing side of music by leading live musical improvisation, spoken word and guided meditation.

Games on Tap

Great Flood Brewing Co.

No cover | 6:30-11 p.m.

Gather ‘round for a lively evening of board games and brews at this weekly meetup. The folks with Games on Tap will bring their own collection of 50 games, but feel free to bring your own. Expect family-friendly games such as Telestrations and newfangled ones, such as Codenames.

THURSDAY, July 18

St. Agnes Carnival & Concerts 2019

St. Agnes Catholic Church

Free | 6 p.m.

Before the full annual St. Agnes Carnival begins on Friday, there’s an opening night with rides and craft beer on Thursday. The next day and Saturday, you can enjoy a full dinner, games, music, a gambling tent and live music from Nervous Melvin & the Mistakes, Doc Rock & The Test Tubes and more bands.

Mario Kart Tournament

Copper & Kings Distillery

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

Few video games shifted the paradigm of childhood entertainment like “Mario Kart” did for ‘80s babies. This epic, four-person race/battle game led to fights among friends, broken TVs and other equipment… and pure joy of victory. Relive the intensity on a 250-inch screen in the Copper & Kings courtyard, and compete for prizes and the crown of Brandy Cup Champion. Get there at 7 p.m. to sign up, and be ready to race at 8 p.m.. Not a gamer? You’ll love watching the races and enjoying some of the Mario-themed drinks.

FRIDAY, July 19

Movies Under the Stars: ‘Marry Poppins Returns’

Iroquois Amphitheater

Free | 8:30-10:30 p.m.

This week, Iroquois Amphitheater’s summer movie series features the delightful sequel to Disney’s “Marry Poppins,” called “Mary Poppins Returns,” starring Emily Blunt as the magical nanny who returns to the Banks family decades after she originally upturned their lives for the better.

Brigid Kaelin / Young Heirlooms

Prohibition Crafts Spirits Distillery

$5 | 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Louisville Americana artist Brigid Kaelin headlines this evening of music at Prohibition Crafts Spirits Distillery along Baxter Avenue. The Young Heirlooms, a folk-rock band from Cincinnati, open.