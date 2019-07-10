10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in July

Poorcastle

Friday, July 5-7

Breslin Park

The self-proclaimed “festival for the rest of us” has moved. The three-day event featuring all local bands decided it had outgrown Apocalypse Brew Works, so it has moved to Breslin Park. This year’s lineup features Jaxon Lee Swain, Buddy Crime, Peter Wesley, Twenty First Century Fox and more.



Tender Mercy, Aaron Nicholas West, R. Keenan Lawler

Tuesday, July 9

The Chapel of St. Philip Neri

This is a night of unique, boundary pushing soundscapes with experimental and minimalist music. Tender Mercy’s sparse folk is powerful and direct. Aaron Nicholas Wests’ ambient avant-garde is striking and challenging. R. Keenan Lawler’s ominous guitar work is chilling.



Forecastle

Friday, July 12-14

Waterfront Park

Forecastle grew from a small gathering into a major music festival. Now in it’s 17th year, Forecastle will feature The Killers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Avett Brothers, Maggie Rogers and Tyler Childers.



Wombo, Bl_ank, Ted Tyro

Thursday, July 18

Kaiju

With angular guitar work, steady drums and operatic vocals, Wombo is a captivating garage rock band. Bl_ank deals in improvisational experimentalism, while Ted Tyro rounds the lineup out with dreamy, low-fi indie punk.



Trombone Shorty & New Orleans Avenue

Tuesday, July 23

Paristown Hall

The opening night of the 2,000-capacity venue Paristown Hall features Trombone Shorty & New Orleans Avenue, an energetic jazz band fronted by a former child prodigy that will transport you to The French Quarter.



Advertisement

Snail Mail

Wednesday, July 24

Headliners Music Hall

With sincere, cinematic rock, Lindsay Jordan — the creative force behind Snail Mail — is one of the fastest rising young voices in the indie world.



Lucero

Thursday, July 25

Paristown Hall

The venerable alt-country band that sometimes crosses the border of punk is one of the most reliable bar bands touring — their shows are always high-energy and powerful.



Bully

Thursday, July 25

Zanzabar

With blazing, raw art-punk, Bully makes something that can be at once catchy, messy, deep and cerebral — sort of like if contemplative folk was filtered through the Stooges. Smut opens.



Swearin’

Zanzabar

Monday, July 29

Allison Crutchfield’s post PS Elliot band, Swearin’ is a melodic, driving indie band that specializes in big riffs and creative storytelling. Mike Krol opens.



Waterfront Wednesday

Wednesday, July 31

Big Four Lawn

This is the July installment of WFPK’s free outdoor concert series, featuring the net-soul band The War and Treaty, plus versatile folk singer Haley Heynderickx and the alt-country band Dave Ernst and the Early Favorites.

