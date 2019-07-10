10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in July

Poorcastle
Friday, July 5-7
Breslin Park
The self-proclaimed “festival for the rest of us” has moved. The three-day event featuring all local bands decided it had outgrown Apocalypse Brew Works, so it has moved to Breslin Park. This year’s lineup features Jaxon Lee Swain, Buddy Crime, Peter Wesley, Twenty First Century Fox and more.
Tender Mercy, Aaron Nicholas West, R. Keenan Lawler
Tuesday, July 9
The Chapel of St. Philip Neri
This is a night of unique, boundary pushing soundscapes with experimental and minimalist music. Tender Mercy’s sparse folk is powerful and direct. Aaron Nicholas Wests’ ambient avant-garde is striking and challenging. R. Keenan Lawler’s ominous guitar work is chilling.
Forecastle
Friday, July 12-14
Waterfront Park
Forecastle grew from a small gathering into a major music festival. Now in it’s 17th year, Forecastle will feature The Killers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Avett Brothers, Maggie Rogers and Tyler Childers.
Wombo, Bl_ank, Ted Tyro
Thursday, July 18
Kaiju
With angular guitar work, steady drums and operatic vocals, Wombo is a captivating garage rock band. Bl_ank deals in improvisational experimentalism, while Ted Tyro rounds the lineup out with dreamy, low-fi indie punk.
Trombone Shorty & New Orleans Avenue
Tuesday, July 23
Paristown Hall
The opening night of the 2,000-capacity venue Paristown Hall features Trombone Shorty & New Orleans Avenue, an energetic jazz band fronted by a former child prodigy that will transport you to The French Quarter.
Snail Mail
Wednesday, July 24
Headliners Music Hall
With sincere, cinematic rock, Lindsay Jordan — the creative force behind Snail Mail — is one of the fastest rising young voices in the indie world.
Lucero
Thursday, July 25
Paristown Hall
The venerable alt-country band that sometimes crosses the border of punk is one of the most reliable bar bands touring — their shows are always high-energy and powerful.
Bully
Thursday, July 25
Zanzabar
With blazing, raw art-punk, Bully makes something that can be at once catchy, messy, deep and cerebral — sort of like if contemplative folk was filtered through the Stooges. Smut opens.
Swearin’
Zanzabar
Monday, July 29
Allison Crutchfield’s post PS Elliot band, Swearin’ is a melodic, driving indie band that specializes in big riffs and creative storytelling. Mike Krol opens.
Waterfront Wednesday
Wednesday, July 31
Big Four Lawn
This is the July installment of WFPK’s free outdoor concert series, featuring the net-soul band The War and Treaty, plus versatile folk singer Haley Heynderickx and the alt-country band Dave Ernst and the Early Favorites.
