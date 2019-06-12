Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Absurd: Aborted governor’s race

We recall when Matt Bevin became governor in 2015, a reporter on WFPL asked Eastern Kentuckians why they voted for a man who vowed to take away their newly acquired Medicaid, even though that program allowed many to see a doctor for the first time in years. The answer: Abortion. This just in from The New York Times on the 2019 governor’s race: “‘Sometimes I feel like a man without a party,’ said Reggie Dickerson, 54, a pipe fitter from Eastern Kentucky. Mr. Dickerson, as a strong union man, was a longtime Democrat but switched his registration to Republican over the issue of same-sex marriage. Then he switched back to support the conservative Democrat in this year’s primary. And he is now switching back again, largely over the issue of abortion. ‘An east Kentucky Democrat is not even close to a Louisville or Lexington Democrat,” he said, contrasting his evangelical convictions with the secular outlook of many Democrats in the state’s big cities.”

Thorn: Floats like an iron lung

The new logo for Muhammad Ali International Airport “looks like a naked man holding two hams in front of a pair of rainbow-powered lungs,” concluded one LEO contributor.

Thorn: Louisville forum, where facts are debatable

Is the Earth flat or round? Maybe the Louisville Forum will take that up after its June 12 forum: “To Vaccinate or Not to Vaccinate?” And afterward, don’t forget to hit the chicken pox party at the Governor’s Mansion!

Rose and Absurd: CJ slams Mitch, but then wastes a tree

The Courier Journal’s newish editorial board wrote a fierce, cogent critique of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell: “There must be a check on McConnell’s unparalleled grab for power. Kentucky, and America, deserve better.” But it gets an Absurd for its new feature: “Spotlighting some good things happening in the Louisville area.” Such as Leadership Louisville Center’s new terrace and Crusade for Children raised money. It implores: “We hope you will read it routinely and tell us what we’re missing.”OK, sure. You’re missing the purpose of an editorial page. Please leave the happy fluff for TV news.