Get your Pride on! What you need to know to go

Of course, the big event is Friday with the Pride Parade, which winds its way through downtown starting at 7 p.m. And, after, is the Pride Festival and Concert. But there are plenty of prideful events in the week before. Here is a guide to the week:

2019 Kentuckiana Pride Parade

Friday, June 14

kypride.com

The parade starts at Market and Campbell streets.

Free | 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday

2019 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Concert

Friday, June 14-15

Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park | 1100 River Road Prices vary

Friday 7 p.m.-11 p.m., Saturday, noon-11 p.m.

This year’s festival celebrates the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, featuring Daya, First Ladies of Disco ft. Martha Wash, Norma Jean Wright (formerly of Chic) and Linda Clifford, Mykki Blanco, Cakes Da Killa, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Brody Ray, Myylo, Cover Me Badd, Bridge 19, GRLwood, Jess Lamb, Sheri Streeter, Marjorie Lee, Siri Imani (of Triiibe), Lung, Delefaye and more on multiple stages

Three bands you shouldn’t miss at Pride

This Kentuckiana Pride Festival has an all-around solid lineup of local and national bands, but here are three acts that you should make sure to catch there. —Scott Recker

Advertisement

GRLwood

Friday, June 14

The Louisville-based, hook-heavy scream-rock duo is one of the most exciting bands in town, with the ability to blast back and forth in the quiet-loud dynamic, creating a rangy, magnetic sound.

Lung

Saturday, June 15

A high-energy drums-and-cello duo from Cincinnati, Lung plays with the raw power of garage rock, but with a unique artistic vision, producing an ominous, punk-leaning sound that is intense and original. Singer Kate Wakefield makes her electric cello sound like a weapon in a John Cale sort of way, while drummer Daisy Caplan’s heavy-handed style matches that energy.

Daya

Saturday, June 15

With a smooth, soulful style, Daya makes Billboard-charting bubblegum pop that’s interesting and addicting, with coming-of-age songs that carry some impact.

After Pride Celebration Cookout

Sunday, June 16

CHILL Bar Highlands | 1117 Bardstown Road | $5 | 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

All cookout proceeds and donations benefiting Kentuckiana Pride Foundation.