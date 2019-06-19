Three concerts to consider this Saturday

This Saturday, there’s an abundance of great shows, so we put together a quick guide for a few of them. And, if you play your cards right, you could probably even catch (some of) all three.

Louisville Locals: 10 for $10

Riot Skatepark, Saturday, June 22

A full day of music from the local punk and indie scene, with sets from Belushi Speed Ball, Miracle Drug, Vaderbomb, Zerg Rush, Full Zenith, Sidestep, Ill Advised, Shark Sandwich, Pleasures Of The Flesh and Trouble On Two Feet. There will be a flea market area for buying and trading music-related items. Skating is encouraged. Music starts at 3:30 p.m.

State Champion

Zanzabar, Saturday, June 22

Ryan Davis and company create country-adjacent indie that can dive into the evocative, melancholy depths of folk or the more visceral aspects of punk. Their latest album, Send Flowers, is a winding, stream-of-conscious roller coaster ride that sounds part Desire-era Dylan — with dense wordplay and Scarlet Rivera-like violin — and part lingering punk dispositions. Tommy Jay’s LFS and The Other Years open. Music starts at 8 p.m.

Nicholas Jamerson

Kaiju, Saturday, June 22

Nicholas Jamerson — one half of the now defunct band Sundy Best — sings small town hymns about Eastern Kentucky, remembrances of the people and places that impacted his formative years. Tyler Lance Walker Gill opens. Music start at 9 p.m.