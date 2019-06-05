5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (6/21)

FRIDAY, June 21

Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival

Louisville Water Tower Park

$16 | 5-11 p.m. Friday, 4-11 p.m. Saturday

What’s not to like? Blues. Beer. Barbecue. Under the haze of smoked meats, seven New Orleans and Memphis-style blues bands will play, including headliners Toronzo Cannon and Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials. Sample craft beers in the festival’s exclusive brews tasting area.

‘One Must Fall’ Louisville Premiere

The Louisville Palace

$15 | 6 p.m.-Midnight

Louisville filmmaker, Literary LEO award winner, photographer extraordinaire and all-around nice guy Antonio Pantoja is behind this new horror/comedy film about a crime scene cleanup crew that discovers that the killer is still hanging around. The movie, which is set in the ‘80s, was shot entirely in Louisville, and this is its hometown premiere. A ticket gets you entry into the “One Must Fall” afterparty next door at the Mercury Ballroom, featuring a Q&A with members of the cast and crew.

SATURDAY, June 22

Upscale Cocktail Yard Sale

Douglass Boulevard Christian Church

No cover | 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Garage sales are often piles of junk that no one wants, let alone the person trying to sell it. Not this one. Only hidden treasures will be for sale: antique furniture, books and more. To keep things classy, there will be champagne cocktails for sale that you can clutch as you appraise the available finery. This event benefits a bevy of nonprofits, including several LGBTQ organizations.

Louisville Locals: 10 for $10 with Belushi Speedball and More

Riot Skatepark & Tiny skate shop

$10 | 3 p.m.

Enjoy 10 heavy-leaning local bands “that represent the Louisville music scene in different ways,” including Zerg Rush, Belushi Speed Ball and Vaderbomb. Admission gets you entry into Riot Skatepark for the day where there will be a music flea market for your perusing pleasure. Skating is encouraged.

SUNDAY, June 23

The Muses Mouth

Tim Faulkner Gallery

Donation requested | 6-8 p.m.

To all women with something to say, share your voice at this open mic geared toward spoken word, storytelling and comedy — all at the Tim Faulkner art gallery and Stopline Bar. Talk about whatever you want, but some content suggestions are feminism, cultural and social issues, relationships, race, sexual identity, romance and personal triumph from trauma. Throw in some money if you’re feeling the artists — proceeds will go to the Center for Women and Families.