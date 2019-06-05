5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (6/14)

FRIDAY, June 14

Movies Under the Stars Presents: ‘Grease’

Iroquois Amphitheater

Free | 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Sing along to this ‘70s classic set in the ‘50s with hundreds of other fans at this outdoor showing. The event is free, but concessions are for purchase by Southern Hospitality.

Mamma Said String Band Album Release

Zanzabar

$10 | 9 p.m.

Mamma Said String Band’s first album, released in 2017, helped them earn a nomination for best bluegrass artist at the Louisville Music Awards. Now, this predominantly-female five piece is releasing their sophomore album “Carry the Water,” and they ask you to “bring your dancing shoes” for the first time you hear it. A signed copy of the album will be up for grabs for the first 15 people who are in line for the show. They’ll be joined by Gus Filiatreau.

SATURDAY, June 15

Ohio River Sweep

Ohio River

Free | 9 a.m.-Noon

Join volunteers from six states in removing litter from the Ohio River’s banks. There will be efforts all along the riverfront, including in Indiana. Go here to find a list of Louisville events.

2019 Kentuckiana PRIDE Parade, Concert & Festival

Waterfront Park, Big Four Lawn

$10 ($70-$150 for VIP) | Noon-11 p.m.

It’s Louisville’s biggest Pride Month event, with music from national and local acts, a family fun zone, a craft beer garden, Pride Field Day, speed dating and more. On Saturday, Daya, DJ Symione, Cakes Da Killa and more play. On Friday, you can catch the pride parade, starting at 7 p.m., or you can come for more music, featuring the First Ladies of Disco and Mykki Blanco.

SUNDAY, June 16

Pride Kickback

1619 Flux: Art + Activism

Free | 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Black Lives Matter and Stand Up Sundays Louisville don’t want trans or POC LGBTQ+ to be forgotten during Pride. So, they’re hosting this black- and brown-centered event with free brunch food, music, body care and other resources.