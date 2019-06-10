10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (6/24)

MONDAY, June 24

Model Train Show

Bon Air Library

Free | Times vary

For the rest of the week, the K & I Model Railroad Club will be at the Bon Air branch of the Louisville Free Public Library, showing off and operating a model train route. The group has been educating locals on the history of the railroad and fostering an interest in model trains since 1993.

TUESDAY, June 25

Bourdain Day

Pints&union

Free-$5 | 5 p.m.-Midnight

In honor of the life of the famed chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain, Pints&union is hosting an evening of remembrance and mental health awareness. In addition to Bourdain-inspired food specials and a toast at 7:30 p.m, the bar also is providing mental health and suicide prevention resources and a $5 mental health workshop from Beck Whipple, a LivingWorks Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training-certified professional, on how to identify and help those struggling with mental health.

WEDNESDAY, June 26

Movies Under the Stars: The Greatest Showman

Iroquois Amphitheater

Free | 8:30-10:30 p.m.

The Greatest Show is coming to the Iroquois Amphitheater! Watch the family-friendly musical depicting the story of circus connoisseur P.T. Barnum as he navigates the beginnings of show biz. Sponsored by members of the Louisville Metro Council, this summer event is outdoors and welcome to all. Bring your popcorn and circus peanuts, lie beneath the stars and sing along to this 2017 instant classic.

Iroquois Park Walking Tour

Iroquois Park

Free | 9:30-11 a.m.

Learn more about one of Louisville’s crown jewel parks by walking with park steward Denise Davis, who will tell you about its history, restoration and enhancement. You’ll be walking for 90 minutes on a paved path for around 1.5 miles, stopping at the newly renovated North Overlook. The group will meet five to 10 minutes before the tour starts. Dress appropriately and bring a water bottle. If you miss Wednesday’s walk, Davis will be leading one on Saturday, too.

THURSDAY, June 27

Spalding at 21c: Voice and Vision

21c Museum Hotel

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

Literary LEO shows off the wealth of talent we have in Louisville. Now, 21c Museum Hotel and Spalding University’s School of Creative and Professional Writing have partnered for a showcase of local, literary talent from area schools, community writers’ groups, Spalding alumni and independent writers. This month’s readings feature LEO columnists Hannah L. Drake and Minda “Honey” Reves, as well as Louisville Magazine writer Dylon Jones, Constance Merritt, Ian Stansel and Sarah Anne Strickley. The night starts with open-mic readings of one- to two-minute readings of works in progress.

The Peach Truck Cookbook Tour

Carmichael’s Bookstore, Frankfort Ave.

Free | 7 p.m.

The couple behind The Peach Truck, a traveling fruit stand selling Georgia peaches, have created a book — a cookbook, of course, featuring 100 peach-based recipes. Meet the authors, Stephen and Jessica Rose. If you buy a book, they’ll sign it.

Kentucky Shakespeare Festival: ‘King Lear’

Central Park

Free | 8-10 p.m.

For the first time in 32 years, Kentucky Shakespeare is producing “King Lear,” one of Ol’ Bill’s tragedies, about a king descending into madness after bequeathing his kingdom to his three daughters. As always, there will be food trucks and a bar (“Will’s Tavern”). The pre-show begins at 7:15 p.m.

Phases — Electroacoustic Open-Mic

Kaiju

No cover | 8 p.m.-Midnight

This open mic is not your chance to show off that really great cover of “Landslide” you’ve been working on. In fact, “‘Songs’ are highly discouraged if not banned outright,” say organizers. Instead, all that weird stuff you work on when no one’s listening is what’s encouraged here. That could be a new performance technique or just any other idea you want to workshop with some like-minded musicians. A few rules: This event is geared toward electro-acoustic or purely electric performances, set up time should be five minutes or less and performances should last 10 minutes or less. Loud sounds are encouraged.

FRIDAY, June 28

Bicentennial Park Concert Series: The Accidentals

Bicentennial Park, New Albany

Free | 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Think of New Albany’s Bicentennial Concert Series as a mini Waterfront Wednesday. The venue is smaller, but it’s still a park, and — even better — right next to the many downtown shops and restaurants of New Albany. The bands are often national acts, too, and indie-leaning. This week, The Accidentals, a “female-fronted, multi-instrumentalist power trio” from Traverse City, Michigan, travel from Ohio to play alongside local artist Rae Monroe.

Scrooge Mandella / Grandma’s Boys / Sweatermeat

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.-Midnight

It’s a classic Friday night music show at Kaiju. Louisville bands Sweatermeat (garage punk), Grandma’s Boys (indie rock) and Scrooge Mandella (music?) play.