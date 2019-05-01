Three concerts to catch on Derby weekend

Black Lips

Thursday, May 2

Headliners Music Hall

Thursday is undoubtedly part of Derby weekend because half the city avoids work on Thurby, and because of the races and all the tourists, so get out and see a show. And seeing the punk-leaning, psych-infused garage rock of the Black Lips is the perfect way to start a weekend that’s known for degeneracy.

Todd Albright

Friday, May 3

Gravely

With a 12-string acoustic and a heavy-handed, yet intricate style, Todd Albright’s throwback country-blues sound is weary, worn and brilliant, just like the music made by the genre’s creators and innovators. It’s clear that he has a deep respect for the history of the country-blues, but his guitar grit and vocal passion capture all the unteachable nuances that make the genre’s earliest recordings so sharp.

The Tillers

Saturday, May 4

Zanzabar

The Tillers’ brand of Americana makes them a forward-thinking string band, nodding to the past, but creating their own trail of progressive bluegrass and folk, with a little bit of punk and indie. They can be explosive or contemplative, with multiple vocalists, which gives them a lot of range. The Cincinnati band is one of the best roots bands in the region.