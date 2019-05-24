The local rock-and-roll outfit Sound Company will perform at Zanzabar tonight — Friday, May 24 — in celebration of their new self-titled debut album, which will be released everywhere on Friday, May 31. But, right now you can stream the album below, a collection of visceral, powerful psych-rock that bends into stormy proto-metal and dark indie.
Stream Sound Company’s self-titled debut
The local rock-and-roll outfit Sound Company will perform at Zanzabar tonight — Friday, May 24 — in celebration of their new self-titled debut album, which will be released everywhere on Friday, May 31. But, right now you can stream the album below, a collection of visceral, powerful psych-rock that bends into stormy proto-metal and dark indie.
