Heyburn 9 attorneys ask jurors to focus on ‘why’ immigration activists were protesting

Clara Ruplinger and other activists and members of the Heyburn Nine.

Jurors can choose to focus on whether three activists illegally blocked an immigration court in July, or they can support their acts of civil disobedience. That was the message that defense lawyers delivered Thursday on the first day of the trial.

Sonja DeVries, Courtney Kearney and Bob Eiden are charged with criminal trespassing for allegedly forming a human chain July 26 to block access to elevators at the Heyburn Building at Broadway and Fourth Street. Six of the other self-described Heyburn 9 have pleaded guilty.

“I don’t think that there is any punishment that’s appropriate for genuine acts of civil disobedience. It’s a grand, old, American tradition,” attorney Dan Canon, who is representing Kearney, said before proceedings. “But it is important to let the community have a say in those issues.”

The prosecution, led by Ingrid Geiser, argued the opposite: Only the fact that the activists had violated the law should matter, not the reason why.

“You’re going to hear a very simple case,” she told the Jefferson District Court jurors, going on to say that the Heyburn 9 protest caused chaos for those who had to use the building that day.

Attorneys for the three told the court that the defendants were engaging in an act of civil disobedience to protest the separation of immigrant families, and that while they would likely not present any evidence that conflicted with the prosecution’s, the jurors should “keep an open mind.”

Canon told jurors they might not agree with the Heyburn 9’s ideas, but they could support what they did anyway. “They believed what they were doing was right,” he said.

Preston told the jury that they could choose to “disbelieve” the prosecution’s evidence and render a “not guilty” verdict.

Canon said before the trial that acquittal was not the main goal. “The point is to go and let the community hear about this,” he said.

If convicted, the activists could be fined or sentenced to a few months in jail, Canon said.

Judge Julie Kaelin told DeVries, Kearney and Eiden that they were barred from speaking to the news media for the remainder of the trial. The trial is expected to conclude Friday.

At a press conference on the Jefferson County Hall of Justice’s steps before the trial began, members of the Heyburn 9 gave a similar message.

“The trial is not about us as individuals. Again, it’s about this policy,” said DeVries. “That’s what we’re challenging. We’re challenging the brutal, inhumane and racist practices of this government and ICE toward immigrants.

Eiden said that the trial could amplify the Heyburn 9’s message. “It brings you out here today, and that’s a big part of it,” he said.

The trial comes on the day that President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new immigration plan to increase education and skills requirements for immigrants who want to come to the United States.

“We are looking at a policy that basically favors people who are already privileged, people who already what they have skills or degrees or something useful. This is a way of saying the rest are bad immigrants,” said Horvath.

He and other activists, including Ruplinger, railed against several immigration policies at their gathering, including the increased difficulty of filing for asylum, ICE detentions of immigrants with no criminal history, “dehumanizing conditions” in custody, deportation of immigrants for “simple” infractions and immigrant children who have not yet been united with their families.

“The stories are endless and unjust,” Ruplinger said. “… We stood together in July, in solidarity with our Latinx neighbors and friends, to bring attention to these injustices, and we stand together again today to see the process through.”

[Editor’s Note: Dan Canon is a columnist for LEO.]