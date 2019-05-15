LEO Podcast #79: True Crime

True crime buff and LEO Weekly staff writer Danielle Grady speaks with a fellow enthusiast, Sydney Clinkenbeard, about why women are (seemingly) more interested than men in murder. The two analyze why they’re so interested in the genre, talk about the ethics of enjoying true crime, and reveal the cases that turned them over to the dark side. Get deeper into the subject with Grady’s article at https://www.leoweekly.com/2019/05/murder-loved-louisville-women-true-crime/.



