A Guide To Louisville Music Festivals in 2019

For its size, Louisville and the surrounding area deliver a decent number of music festivals each year. Local and national producers and production companies are investing their dollars in music festivals of various genres to bring out hoards of music lovers — from those in crop tops with bejeweled belly buttons to those with dad bods hauling wagons full of toddlers. From spring to fall, if you’re looking to get outside more and enjoy listening and supporting a creative music scene, here’s a list to get you started.

Forest Fest

Saturday, May 18

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Jefferson Memorial Forest

12304 Holsclaw Road, Fairdale, Kentucky

Began in 2005

Genre: Traditional and progressive styles of bluegrass and Americana from local and national artists

2019 Artists: Michael Cleveland, Becky Buller, Amythyst Kiah, Relic, Grizzly Goat, Ida Clare

More Info: Search Facebook

Abbey Road on The River

Thursday, May 23-27

Times vary

Big Four Station Park, Jeffersonville, Indiana

Began in 2005

Genre: Music honoring the spirit of The Beatles from national artists

2019 Artists: Peter & Jeremy, The Buckinghams, The Grass Roots, The Cowsills

More Info: arotr.com

Kentucky Reggae Festival

Saturday, May 25-26

2 p.m.-11 p.m.

Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Began in 2003

Genre: Reggae/Caribbean national bands

2019 Artists: PMA, Universal Xpression, King Jazzy, Roots Vibration, New Kingston, The Quasi Kings, The Ark Band, The Cliftones, Mighty Mystic and the Hard Roots Movement, DJ Mixa

More Info: kentuckyreggaefestival.com

Kentuckiana Pride Festival

Friday, June 14-15

Times vary

Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park

Began in 2000

Genre: National/local singer-songwriter/rap/punk/ and various others in support of LGBTA+

2019 Artists: Daya, First Ladies of Disco, Mykki Blanco, Cakes Da Killa, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Brody Ray, Myylo, Cover Me Badd, Bridge 19, GRLwood, Jess Lamb, Sheri Streeter, Marjorie Lee, Siri Imani (of Triiibe), Lung, Delefaye more

More Info: kypride.com/festival/

Blues Brews & BBQ Fest

Friday, June 21-22

5 p.m.-11pm, 4 p.m.-11 p.m.

Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Began in 1998

Genre: New Orleans and Memphis style blues

2019 Artists: The Saints, Big Poppa Stampley, Toronzo Cannon and The Chicago Way, The Revelators, King Bee and The Stingers, Laurie Jane and The 45s and more

More Info: louisvillebluesandbbqfestival.com

Poorcastle Festival

Friday, July 5-7

1 p.m.-11 p.m.

Breslin Park, 1388 Lexington Road

Began in 2012

Genre: Highlighting local music from rock/hip-hop/indie/funk and various others

2019 Artists: Jaxon Lee Swain, Peter Wesley, Twenty First Century Fox, Phourist & The Photons, ATOMO, The Cut Family Foundation, Lung, Typhoid Beach, Comforter, Barrel & Biscuit and more

More Info: poorcastle.com

Forecastle Festival

Friday, July 12-14

Times vary

Waterfront Park, 401 River Road

Began in 2002

Genre: Current national/regional headlining artists plus local artists and local DJ cove

2019 Artists: The Killers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, The Avett Brothers, Portugal. The Man, Maggie Rogers, Tyler Childers, Judah & The Lion, Nelly, Chvrches, Moon Taxi, First Aid Kit, Dawes, Lettuce, Lucius and more

More Info: forecastlefest.com

GonzoFest

Saturday, July 20

Noon-8 p.m.

Louisville Free Public Library, 301 York St.

Began in 2010

Genre: A literary and music festival honoring the legacy of Louisville born writer Hunter S. Thompson featuring local bands/artists

2019 Artists: TBA

More Info: gonzofestlouisville.com

Grateville Dead Fest

Friday, July 26-28

Times vary

Brown-Forman Amphitheater, 1301 River Road

Began in 2015

Genre: A celebration of the Grateful Dead featuring a plethora of psych-rock from local bands

2019 Artists: TBA

More Info: grateville.com

Seven Sense Festival

Saturday, Aug.10-11

6 p.m.-11 p.m.; 12 p.m.-11 p.m.

Gravely Brewing Co, 514 Baxter Ave.

Began in 2013

Genre: Predominately rock from local and regional artists

2019 Artists: TBA

More Info: sevensensefest.com

Derby City Jazz Festival

Saturday, Aug. 10-11

4 p.m.-11 p.m.; 12:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Began in 2015

Genre: National/regional/local artists of smooth jazz

2019 Artists: Nick Colionne, Marion Meadows, Joey Sommerville, Regan Whiteside, Cal Harris Jr., Lindsay Webster, Adam Hawley, Lin Roundtree, Sheryl Rouse, Rahsaan Patterson and more

More Info: derbycityjazzfest.com

WorldFest

Friday, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2

Times vary

Entrance at Fifth and Main streets

Began in 2002

Genre: World music from national/local bands

2019 Artists: TBA

More Info: louisvilleky.gov/government/city-events/worldfest/

Rock the Water Tower

Sunday, Sept. 1

4 p.m.-11 p.m.

Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Began in 1983

Genre: Local/regional rock cover bands

2019 Artists: TBA

More Info: rockthewatertower.com

PeteFest

Friday, Sept. 6-8

Times vary

8401 Dawson Hill Road (Camping options)

Began in 2016

Genre: Predominately local plus national rock/folk/psych bands to raise funds and awareness for mental health advocacy

2019 Artists: Rebirth Brass Band, Joan Shelley, Vessel, GRLwood, Bendigo Fletcher, The Local Honeys, Zach Longoria Project and more

More Info: petefest.com

National Jug Band Jubilee

Saturday, Sept.14

Noon-11pm

Brown-Forman Amphitheater, 1301 River Road

Began in 2004

Genre: Local/regional/national jug bands

2019 Artists: TBA

More Info: jugbandjubilee.com

Hometown Rising

Saturday, Sept. 14-15

Times vary

Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center, 937 Philips Lane (camping options)

Began in 2019

Genre: National country music artists

2019 Artists: Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakam, Trace Adkins, Brett Young, Bret Michaels and more

More Info: hometownrising.com

Bourbon & Beyond

Friday, Sept. 20-22

Times vary

Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center, 937 Philips Lane, Louisville (camping options)

Began in 2017

Genre: National rock bands plus bourbon experiences

2019 Artists: Foo Fighters, Robert Plant, Zac Brown Band, ZZ Top, Daryl Hall & John Oates, John Fogerty, The Flaming Lips, Grace Potter, Squeeze, Leon Bridges and more

More Info: bourbonandbeyond.com

Louder Than Life

Friday, Sept. 27-29

Times vary

Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center, 937 Philips Lane, Louisville (camping options)

Began in 2014

Genre: National metal and rock bands

2019 Artists: Guns N’ Roses, Slipknot, Staind, Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Ice Cube, Marilyn Manson, Die Antwoord, Dropkick Murphys, Stone Temple Pilots and more

More Info: louderthanlifefestival.com

NuLu Fest

Saturday, Sept. 28

11 a.m.-11 p.m.

700 Block E. Market St.

Began in 2009

Genre: Local bands/artists featured from local record label SonaBLAST! Records

2019 Artists: TBA

More Info: nulubusinessassocation.wildapricot.org

Garvin Gate Blues Fest

Friday, Oct. 11-12

Times vary

500 W. Oak St., Louisville

Began in 1994

Genre: National/local blues bands

2019 Artists: TBA

More Info: garvingatebluesfestival.com