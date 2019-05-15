A Guide To Louisville Music Festivals in 2019

For its size, Louisville and the surrounding area deliver a decent number of music festivals each year. Local and national producers and production companies are investing their dollars in music festivals of various genres to bring out hoards of music lovers — from those in crop tops with bejeweled belly buttons to those with dad bods hauling wagons full of toddlers. From spring to fall, if you’re looking to get outside more and enjoy listening and supporting a creative music scene, here’s a list to get you started.
Forest Fest
Saturday, May 18
10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Jefferson Memorial Forest
12304 Holsclaw Road, Fairdale, Kentucky
Began in 2005
Genre: Traditional and progressive styles of bluegrass and Americana from local and national artists
2019 Artists: Michael Cleveland, Becky Buller, Amythyst Kiah, Relic, Grizzly Goat, Ida Clare
More Info: Search Facebook
Abbey Road on The River
Thursday, May 23-27
Times vary
Big Four Station Park, Jeffersonville, Indiana
Began in 2005
Genre: Music honoring the spirit of The Beatles from national artists
2019 Artists: Peter & Jeremy, The Buckinghams, The Grass Roots, The Cowsills
More Info: arotr.com
Kentucky Reggae Festival
Saturday, May 25-26
2 p.m.-11 p.m.
Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road
Began in 2003
Genre: Reggae/Caribbean national bands
2019 Artists: PMA, Universal Xpression, King Jazzy, Roots Vibration, New Kingston, The Quasi Kings, The Ark Band, The Cliftones, Mighty Mystic and the Hard Roots Movement, DJ Mixa
More Info: kentuckyreggaefestival.com
Kentuckiana Pride Festival
Friday, June 14-15
Times vary
Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park
Began in 2000
Genre: National/local singer-songwriter/rap/punk/ and various others in support of LGBTA+
2019 Artists: Daya, First Ladies of Disco, Mykki Blanco, Cakes Da Killa, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Brody Ray, Myylo, Cover Me Badd, Bridge 19, GRLwood, Jess Lamb, Sheri Streeter, Marjorie Lee, Siri Imani (of Triiibe), Lung, Delefaye more
More Info: kypride.com/festival/
Blues Brews & BBQ Fest
Friday, June 21-22
5 p.m.-11pm, 4 p.m.-11 p.m.
Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road
Began in 1998
Genre: New Orleans and Memphis style blues
2019 Artists: The Saints, Big Poppa Stampley, Toronzo Cannon and The Chicago Way, The Revelators, King Bee and The Stingers, Laurie Jane and The 45s and more
More Info: louisvillebluesandbbqfestival.com
Poorcastle Festival
Friday, July 5-7
1 p.m.-11 p.m.
Breslin Park, 1388 Lexington Road
Began in 2012
Genre: Highlighting local music from rock/hip-hop/indie/funk and various others
2019 Artists: Jaxon Lee Swain, Peter Wesley, Twenty First Century Fox, Phourist & The Photons, ATOMO, The Cut Family Foundation, Lung, Typhoid Beach, Comforter, Barrel & Biscuit and more
More Info: poorcastle.com
Forecastle Festival
Friday, July 12-14
Times vary
Waterfront Park, 401 River Road
Began in 2002
Genre: Current national/regional headlining artists plus local artists and local DJ cove
2019 Artists: The Killers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, The Avett Brothers, Portugal. The Man, Maggie Rogers, Tyler Childers, Judah & The Lion, Nelly, Chvrches, Moon Taxi, First Aid Kit, Dawes, Lettuce, Lucius and more
More Info: forecastlefest.com
GonzoFest
Saturday, July 20
Noon-8 p.m.
Louisville Free Public Library, 301 York St.
Began in 2010
Genre: A literary and music festival honoring the legacy of Louisville born writer Hunter S. Thompson featuring local bands/artists
2019 Artists: TBA
More Info: gonzofestlouisville.com
Grateville Dead Fest
Friday, July 26-28
Times vary
Brown-Forman Amphitheater, 1301 River Road
Began in 2015
Genre: A celebration of the Grateful Dead featuring a plethora of psych-rock from local bands
2019 Artists: TBA
More Info: grateville.com
Seven Sense Festival
Saturday, Aug.10-11
6 p.m.-11 p.m.; 12 p.m.-11 p.m.
Gravely Brewing Co, 514 Baxter Ave.
Began in 2013
Genre: Predominately rock from local and regional artists
2019 Artists: TBA
More Info: sevensensefest.com
Derby City Jazz Festival
Saturday, Aug. 10-11
4 p.m.-11 p.m.; 12:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road
Began in 2015
Genre: National/regional/local artists of smooth jazz
2019 Artists: Nick Colionne, Marion Meadows, Joey Sommerville, Regan Whiteside, Cal Harris Jr., Lindsay Webster, Adam Hawley, Lin Roundtree, Sheryl Rouse, Rahsaan Patterson and more
More Info: derbycityjazzfest.com
WorldFest
Friday, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2
Times vary
Entrance at Fifth and Main streets
Began in 2002
Genre: World music from national/local bands
2019 Artists: TBA
More Info: louisvilleky.gov/government/city-events/worldfest/
Rock the Water Tower
Sunday, Sept. 1
4 p.m.-11 p.m.
Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road
Began in 1983
Genre: Local/regional rock cover bands
2019 Artists: TBA
More Info: rockthewatertower.com
PeteFest
Friday, Sept. 6-8
Times vary
8401 Dawson Hill Road (Camping options)
Began in 2016
Genre: Predominately local plus national rock/folk/psych bands to raise funds and awareness for mental health advocacy
2019 Artists: Rebirth Brass Band, Joan Shelley, Vessel, GRLwood, Bendigo Fletcher, The Local Honeys, Zach Longoria Project and more
More Info: petefest.com
National Jug Band Jubilee
Saturday, Sept.14
Noon-11pm
Brown-Forman Amphitheater, 1301 River Road
Began in 2004
Genre: Local/regional/national jug bands
2019 Artists: TBA
More Info: jugbandjubilee.com
Hometown Rising
Saturday, Sept. 14-15
Times vary
Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center, 937 Philips Lane (camping options)
Began in 2019
Genre: National country music artists
2019 Artists: Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakam, Trace Adkins, Brett Young, Bret Michaels and more
More Info: hometownrising.com
Bourbon & Beyond
Friday, Sept. 20-22
Times vary
Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center, 937 Philips Lane, Louisville (camping options)
Began in 2017
Genre: National rock bands plus bourbon experiences
2019 Artists: Foo Fighters, Robert Plant, Zac Brown Band, ZZ Top, Daryl Hall & John Oates, John Fogerty, The Flaming Lips, Grace Potter, Squeeze, Leon Bridges and more
More Info: bourbonandbeyond.com
Louder Than Life
Friday, Sept. 27-29
Times vary
Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center, 937 Philips Lane, Louisville (camping options)
Began in 2014
Genre: National metal and rock bands
2019 Artists: Guns N’ Roses, Slipknot, Staind, Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Ice Cube, Marilyn Manson, Die Antwoord, Dropkick Murphys, Stone Temple Pilots and more
More Info: louderthanlifefestival.com
NuLu Fest
Saturday, Sept. 28
11 a.m.-11 p.m.
700 Block E. Market St.
Began in 2009
Genre: Local bands/artists featured from local record label SonaBLAST! Records
2019 Artists: TBA
More Info: nulubusinessassocation.wildapricot.org
Garvin Gate Blues Fest
Friday, Oct. 11-12
Times vary
500 W. Oak St., Louisville
Began in 1994
Genre: National/local blues bands
2019 Artists: TBA
More Info: garvingatebluesfestival.com
