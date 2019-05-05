5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (5/31)

SATURDAY, June 1

Free Tree Giveaway and Open House

Louisville Nature Center

Free | 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Need a tree? This is your event: 1,000 will be given away to residents of Jefferson County on a first come, first served basis, with a limit of five per person. But wait — there is more! The Louisville Nature Center is celebrating the opening of its Nature Play Area, which will include a pea gravel pit, dirt pit, fort building station, climbing station, rotting logs, music area and a “mud pie station.” Also, there will be guided hikes, live music, food, beer and more.

Auditory Carnage 2019

Mag Bar

$20 | 2 p.m.

Mag Bar is no stranger to metal bands, and Saturday the bar hosts an entire death metal festival. Around 10 artists from across the region will be performing, including headliners Enfold Darkness from Nashville, Tennessee, Cryptic Hymn, Fleshbore, Obelisk and Volcandra. Merch and art will be for sale on Mag Bar’s back patio.

Breaking the Mold: Gender Identity

Art Sanctuary

$15-$20 | 8 p.m.-midnight

Some of Louisville’s brightest queer and gender non-conforming artists will be all in one place at this concert exploration of gender identity. Ten artists are performing, including Bathroom Laws, LEO columnist Hannah Drake, Sister Melody and the Kentucky Fried Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and Psychic Skin — all conducted by Alexandra Enyart. They’ll be surrounded by art from HM Thompson, and followed by a dance party with DJ S.Y.I.M.O.N.E. starting at 10 p.m.

SUNDAY, June 2

Butchertown Art Fair

800-900 blocks East Washington Street

Free | 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

More than 60 artists from across the United States and locally will be selling their wares at the Butchertown Art Fair. Even if you’re not going to buy anything, come for the food trucks, drinks and music. The art fair also takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ali Week Kick-off Carnival

Muhammad Ali Center

Free | noon-5 p.m.

Ali Week, a festival celebrating the “life and legacy” of Muhammad Ali, kicks off on Sunday. It starts with a family-friendly celebration on the grounds of the Muhammad Ali Center with food, games, prizes, music, raffles, magic and a character meet and greet with Moana and Pikachu. Plus, admission to the museum, usually $14 for adults, is free! Ali Week continues through next Sunday, featuring talks about boxing in Louisville, a memorial bike ride and a screening of the Muhammad Ali HBO documentary “What’s My Name.” Throughout the week, the Ali Center will be collecting donations for Louisville’s homeless population.