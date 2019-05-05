5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (5/17)

SATURDAY, May 18

Forest Fest

Jefferson Memorial Forest, Horine Reservation

$10 parking | 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bluegrass: I mean, it’s meant to be played in the woods, right? String bands and musicians will play at this music festival, from places near and far, including Grammy-nominee Michael Cleveland, Tennessean Becky Buller, Amythyst Kiah and more. There will be arts and craft booths, a nature play area, a climbing wall and food, beer and wine — all within the 6,600-acre Jefferson Memorial Forest.

Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

Waterfront Park

Prices vary | noon-6 p.m.

On any given weekday downtown, you’re bound to find several food trucks if you walk around long enough. But for one day only, you can catch 19 of them in one place. The Louisville Food Truck Association is throwing this party, featuring their food truck members, 10 brewers, bands, “unicorns” and inflatables for kids and adults. So, go stuff yourself.

Monty Python’s Spamalot

Jewish Community Center

$22 | 7:30 p.m. (2 p.m. Sunday)

Spamalot is “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” come to life. All your favorite bits are included — the Knights Who Say Ni and deadly rabbits — just with more singing. Another showing takes place Sunday afternoon. LEO theater critic Alex Roma loved the JCC’s take on this production: “There are even a few purely local jokes, poking fun at the Derby outcome this year. But these new bits feel perfectly in line with ‘Monty Python’: witty, irreverent and earnestly delivered, sure to get a laugh along with that sympathetic groan.”

SUNDAY, May 19

Buy Local Fair

Louisville Water Tower Park

$7 parking | noon-6 p.m.

If you’re into buying local, 180 of your favorite Louisville businesses will be selling their wares at this festival. Come to the LEO Weekly booth (No. 34) for your Scavenger Hunt map, which will lead you to business and a chance to win Abby Road on the River tickets and a Crosley turntable. Eyedia Design It Again will be there, as will Old 502 Winery. One Love Hemp Dispensary and 502 Power Yoga? They’ll be there, too. Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets will host a cooking competition, there will be drinks at the ValuMarket Supermarket Craft Beer Tent (with Heaven Hill bourbon), a craft cocktail competition, a Kidpreneur Market with businesses ran by local kiddos, a Face It Kids Fun Zone and music from The Spinsters Union of Louisville DJs.

Game of Thrones Watch Parties

Various locations

Prices and times vary

Ignoring the Super Bowl and whatever other sports event all y’all watch, the “Game of Thrones” finale might be the biggest television event of this year, and several businesses are hosting elaborate watch parties for you to say goodbye to Westeros in good company.

Nowhere Bar’s party kicks off six hours before the actual show (3 p.m.), starting with music from DJ Flex City. A raffle, beer pong and corn hole will follow. Watch the finale on the bar’s 12-foot projector screen.

GoT festivities also kick off early (4 p.m.) at the geek-friendly bar the Hideaway Saloon where N E R D I U M and A Nerd Like Me are hosting a themed paint night for $20, a viewing of last week’s episode, the actual finale and trivia afterward, with a potluck and GoT specials going on throughout the night.

Copper & Kings Distillery is encouraging fans to reserve a spot at their celebration, featuring GoT drink specials and a screening of the finale on their 250-inch outdoor screen.