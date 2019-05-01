145th Kentucky Derby: Get out! Do Derby day out of town

Next to “where did you go to high school,” the next most-asked question from locals is: “What are your Derby plans?” For some, the answer is: “Getting far away!” Here are a few options for you cranky, jaded locals who need day trips for Saturday, May 4.

Cincy: Findlay market,

Chicken and waffles!

Findlay Market is the kind of public market that Louisville needs: dozens of places to buy meat, fish, poultry, produce, flowers, cheese and deli, and many dining options. We recommend Taste of Belgium for Waffle & Chicken and maybe the Beltucky Hot Brown (waffle, pulled turkey, candied bacon, tomatoes, cheddar mornay sauce) to share, of course. The market is located just blocks from downtown in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, which is worth a visit, too.

1801 Race St.

Cincinnati, Ohio

findlaymarket.org

Indy: Chicago the band and

‘Diners, drive-ins and dives’

Saturday in the park… It won’t be the Fourth of July when Chicago hits Indy.

Old National Centre

502 N. New Jersey St.

Indianapolis, Indiana

chicagotheband.com

And while you are there, check out some of Indy’s celebrated eateries (celebrated on TV, anyway), including the Steer-In, where Guy Fieri dove into a made-from-scratch Italian meatball sub drenched in mozzerella and asiago cheeses: visitindy.com/indianapolis-food-on-tv

Advertisement

Lexington: On the rail roots festival… and bbq

Just a piece down the road, in Lexington, this three-day festival (May 3-5) features Jamestown Revival, Town Mountain, The Felice Brothers, Willie Watson, Jessica Lea Mayfield and many others.

The Burl

375 Thompson Road

Lexington, Kentucky

theburlky.com

Lexington has plenty of good eats, but we like Red State BBQ (redstatebbq.com), which got its name when the founder was watching election returns and noted: “You ever notice how all the good barbecue comes from the Red State?” (Actually, Kentucky become an Orange State in 2016, even though more residents were registered as Democrats than Republicans.)

Madison: Take a hike! Clifty Falls State Park

If you want to get out and stay outside, we recommend Clifty Falls State Park, a stunning canyon with sheer cliffs that are covered in waterfalls. If you are looking for a bit of landscape to feed your escapism, this is the place to be, since it feels nothing like the rolling hills of Kentucky or the wooded plains of Indiana. And Madison is a fun, little burg in its own right, worth a stroll around and quick snack.

1501 Green Road, Madison, Indiana