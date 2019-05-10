10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (5/27)

MONDAY, May 27

George Rogers Clark Cabin and Home Site Activity Weekend

George Rogers Clark Home Site, Clarksville

Free | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Go back in time for Memorial Day and visit a recreation of the cabin of George Rogers Clark, who lived on this Indiana site from 1803 to 1809. There will be home tours, old time-y games and tomahawk throwing.

TUESDAY, May 28

Comedian & Variety Artist Marty Pollio

Iroquois branch, Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 6:30-7 p.m.

Did you know that JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio is a standup comedian? Well, he’s not, but there is another guy from Louisville named Marty Pollio who is. Weird, huh? Pollio, the funny one, has appeared on “The Tonight Show” back when Johnny Carson was still hosting, and he scored roles in sitcoms including “Blossom” and “Night Court.” This week, he’s gracing the library with a free show.

Call Me Bronco / The Empty Room / manners, please

Magnolia Bar

$5 | 8 p.m.-4 a.m.

Mag Bar hosts Louisville’s Call Me Bronco (punk) and The Empty Room (alternative rock). Manners, please, comes from Indianapolis to perform their “poppity pop pop.”

WEDNESDAY, May 29

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday w/ Dylan LeBlanc, Adia Victoria

Waterfront Park

Free | 5-9:30 p.m.

Thank god for Waterfront Wednesdays, giving us something to look forward to during the middle of your week. This month, WFPK is bringing Dylan LeBlanc and Adia Victoria to Louisville. LeBlanc is an Americana musician from Shreveport, Louisiana, who is often compared to Neil Young and Victoria, from Nashville, describes her sound as back-porch blues. Bridge 19 from Louisville also plays.

THURSDAY, May 30

Kentucky Shakespeare Festival

Central Park

Free | 8 p.m.

The Shakespeare in the Parks tour is over and Kentucky Shakespeare is back at Central Park for their summer series. First up is “As You Like It,” one of ol’ Bill’s comedies, this one about a noblewoman fleeing the court of her uncle, who disguises herself as a man to detract suspicion. Of course, she runs into the man she loves and gender-swapping hilarity follows. The show will feature performances of original songs from Louisville singer-songwriter Aaron Bibelhauser. As always, there will be drinks from Will’s Tavern and food trucks. “As You Like It” will run through July 20.

Advertisement

FRIDAY, May 31

A Night of Floyd

Floyd County Brewing Co., New Albany

No cover | 5 p.m.

It’s a night of three Floyds: Listening to Floyd at Floyd while drinking Floyds. Floyd No. 1 is music from Dizgo, a Pink Floyd tribute band. Floyd No. 2 is your location, Floyd County Brewing Co., a Southern Indiana brewery and restaurant with a spacious patio and outdoor beer bar, The Grain House, out back. Floyd No. 3 is actually 3 Floyds, the famed Indiana brewing company, which will be taking over FCBC’s taps with pours of Zombie Dust, Alpha King, Canus Invertus and more.

Zu Zu Ya Ya (Album Release)

Highlands Tap Room

10 p.m.

This is the release show for the debut album from Zu Zu Ya Ya, a funk-inspired, groove-heavy psychedelic band.

Clarksville Cruise In and Concert

Gateway Park, Clarksville

Free | 6-8:30 p.m.

Old (and new) cars, old music. Check out classic cars, muscle cars and hot rods at Clarksville’s Gateway Park and listen to music from The Decades, a Louisville cover band that plays ditties from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s… you get it.

Rooftop Jazz Night

The Brown Hotel

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

See Louisville from up high while enjoying a ukulele-jazz set from The Dimestore Dandy, who specializes in music from the 1920s Jazz Age and 1930s Swing Era. Organizers say this evening will be magical, and we believe them.

2019 Germantown Schnitzelbzurg Blues Festival

Hickory Street and Burnett Ave.

Free | 7 p.m.-midnight

The Kentuckiana Blues Society brings back the Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival for its 10th year. Three bands play on the outdoor stage on Friday: Rusty Ends and Hillbilly HooDoo, The Travelin Mojos and The VillEffect. Then, on Saturday, catch five more, including 100 Proof and Tee Dee Young with Sheryl Rouse. The shows are free, but a portion of the proceeds from other sales goes to the Kids Cancer Alliance.