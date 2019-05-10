10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (5/6)

TUESDAY, May 7

Author Susan Crawford

Main Branch, Louisville Free Public Library

Free (reservations required on website) | 7 p.m.

Is Louisville the Evidence Exhibit No. 1 for failure of cooperation among utilities, government, and whoever else could be helping develop fiber-cable infrastructure? Google Fiber’s installation adventure in Louisville was an absolute debacle. There have got to be so many lessons learned that somebody oughta write a book about it. Well, turns out that the book was already on its way before our local mess hit crisis stage. Susan Crawford, a tech maven who also teaches at Harvard Law School, has brought us “Fiber: The Coming Tech Revolution—and Why America Might Miss It.” She’s mad as hell at the corporate shenanigans that keep tech innovations from making timely appearances on America’s Main Streets. —T.E. Lyons

KMAC Poetry Slam

KMAC Museum

Free | 7-9 p.m.

By now you have to have wondered what it’s like to try your hand at a poetry slam. Got something on your mind, something you might rhyme… or not? This could be a sign — it’s just three minutes of your time. Or, maybe you (and I) should just go watch others compete and check out one of our favorite community art spaces. It’s $7 if you’re interested in slamming, while spectating is free thanks to Delta Dental of Kentucky’s Making Smiles Happen charitable giving initiative.

WEDNESDAY, May 8

Games on Tap

Akasha Brewing Co.

No cover | 6:30-10 p.m.

You can bring a board game from home for this regular brewery-based meet up, but there will be over 50 to choose from there, from the classics such as Monopoly and modern favorites such as Codenames.

Royal Wednesdays

Mag Bar

$5 | 8 p.m.

Hear from four Louisville hip-hop artists, including Jordan Jetson, part of the Louisville collective the United Legion of Doom. This is a new monthly series from the Wknd With Tez radio show and I Am Royalty Entertainment Group, featuring local talent. Also performing are Coyia, Kleyn Kutt and Jo Mula.

THURSDAY, May 9

Pups & Pints

Pizza Bar

No cover | 5-8 p.m.

Starting May 9, Pizza Bar is all about the puppers — on the second Thursday of every month, anyway. Bring your dog for live music on the patio, giveaways and a menu with options for dogs and humans. Fifteen percent of the proceeds go to the Kentucky Humane Society.

Gettin’ Puggy 4

Block Party Handmade Boutique

Free | 5-9 p.m.

You may have seen artist Gemma Correll’s cartoons on Instagram, where 603,000 people follow her for her cutesy illustrations and relatable quips. On Thursday, she’ll be in Louisville to sell merchandise, sign autographs and auction off custom pet portraits. The event is a benefit for Bluegrass Pug Rescue — Correll has a pug of her own named Mr. Pickles. You can bring your own pup to the event, buy raffle tickets and stick around for giveaways.

Peony and Hydrangea Sale

Whitehall

Free | 5:30 p.m.

At the event, not only will you be able to see Whitehall’s pastel peonies in bloom, but you’ll be able to buy them, too. Walk around the historic Whitehall home’s three gardens and arboretum, featuring over 60 varieties of peonies, which should be at their peak, and shop from a limited selection of herbaceous peonies and hydrangeas.

Shakespeare in the Parks: Shively

Shively Park

Free | 6:30-8 p.m.

Kentucky Shakespeare takes its production of “Macbeth” to Shively Park. If it rains, which it looks likely to do, the 90-minute play will be performed at the Shively Community Center. On Friday, Louisville’s local Shakespeare production company brings “Macbeth” to Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park.

FRIDAY, May 10

Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln, Living Historians

Carnegie Center for Art & History, New Albany

Free (registration required) | 6-7:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass are coming to town. It’s not really them, obviously, but Dennis Boggs and Michael Crutcher have portrayed their respective figures for a combined period of 30-ish years. The two have extensively studied their subjects and are intimately familiar with their writings and lives. They’ll be in character at the Carnegie Center to take audience questions as part of the museum’s year-long Songs & Stories of Freedom series. Space is limited, so register soon.

Spring Fling White Party

Play

Free (if wearing white) | 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

If you show up at Play wearing white before 10 p.m., you’ll get in free — just in time to watch the club’s first Play Mate drag show of the night. Get there early? DJ SleepyT will be pumping up the dance floor all night.