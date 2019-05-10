10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (5/20)

MONDAY, May 20

Metal Monday

Highlands Tap Room

Free | 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Who’s playing this week at Highlands Tap Room’s weekly, free metal show? This Monday, it’s Wooden Leg Named Smith from Owensboro, Kentucky, and Aaron West from… here.

TUESDAY, May 21

Pizza & Preservation

The Floyd County Library, New Albany

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Live in an old house? This workshop will teach you how to date, research and identify your home’s past. If you live in Indiana, you’ll be able to visit the Indiana Room at the Floyd County Library to really dig into your home’s history. Plus, free pizza!

WEDNESDAY, May 22

Get Your Improv On!

Portland Branch, Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Learn how to “yes and” your way to success with this Improv Basics class from the experts at Company Outcast. The lesson will close out with a family-friendly show.

Games on Tap

Mile Wide Beer Co.

No cover | 6:30-11 p.m.

Gather ‘round for a lively evening of board games and brews at this weekly meet-up. The folks with Games on Tap will bring their own collection of 50 games, but feel free to bring your own. Expect family-friendly games such as Telestrations and newfangled ones, such as Codenames.

Author Talks: Celeste Ng and Michael Jones

Various locations

Free | Times vary

Celeste Ng, the author of “Little Fires Everywhere,” is in town this week, speaking at the main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library. Her show is already sold out, but you still might be able to get tickets by standing in line the day of the talk, which starts at 7 p.m.. If that doesn’t work out, of if you’re more interested in nonfiction books, local author and sometimes LEO writer Michael L. Jones will be giving a talk on his book “Louisville Jug Music: From Earl McDonald to the National Jubilee” at the St. Matthews library branch at 6:30 p.m.

International Open Mic

Mom’s Music

Free | 7-8 p.m.

Like all open mics, audience members are invited to take the stage to perform at this monthly event. But at this one, singers and dancers are asked to perform pieces from different cultures. Poems and storytelling are also welcome.

Chill Not Filtered

ALEX&NDER

Free | 8-11 p.m.

Grab a craft cocktail and enjoy a chill evening of music DJ’d by Woodrow on the Radio from 91.9 WFPK.

From The Hearth w/Romana Bereneth

Odeon

Free | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

This songwriter showcase is new, free and will be coming back weekly. Hosted by Romana Bereneth of Zu Zu Ya Ya (and much more), you’ll hear from new musicians playing original, acoustic music and sharing stories.

THURSDAY, May 23

Free Walking Tour: Community Influence on Cherokee Park

Cherokee Park

Free | 9:30-11 a.m.

Learn about the Louisvillians who made Cherokee Park the urban getaway it is today, on this walking tour with certified guide Denise Davis. Meet “in the triangle of grass across from Christensen Fountain,” which is located at the base of Cherokee Golf Course near Rugby Field. You’ll walk 2.5 miles total, all along the park’s scenic lower loop, where Davis will point out memorials and bridges donated by Louisville citizens. Comfortable walking shoes and a water bottle are recommended.

FRIDAY, May 24

Drawing Class w/ Marty Edlin

Iroquois Branch, Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 1-3 p.m.

Learn the basics of drawing from Marty Edlin, the director of the city’s Metro Art Center. You’ll “explore fundamental concepts, such as light, shadow, proportion and contour.” To register, call 574-1720.