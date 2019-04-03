Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd (4/3/19)

‘The horse as a disposable commodity’ | Thorn

Get into the mood for Derby by reading the Courier Journal’s powerful story on how Churchill Downs is among the nation’s deadliest tracks: 43 thoroughbreds have been lost to racing injuries since 2016, a 2.42 per 1,000-start average that was 50 percent higher than the national average in the same span. Most disturbing was a veterinarian’s conclusion about deaths at Aqueduct: “Purses were inflated by an infusion of casino dollars, so that a $10,000 claiming horse was racing for a purse of $40,000. This established the horse as a disposable commodity. The purse was worth more than the horse, so horses could be ‘used up’ in pursuit of the large purses.” A Churchill spokesman told the CJ: “Maximizing the health of our athletes is paramount to us. … We’re committed to making it safer.”

Can’t sweep away the Shame | Thorn

Speaking of getting ready for Derby, shame on the city for clearing out the homeless encampment on Jefferson Street under the Interstate 65 overpass without having a plan for these people. As Councilman Bill Hollander said in a tweet, “Today’s clear out doesn’t eliminate unsafe and unsanitary conditions. It just moves the conditions to places less visible to the public. The solution to homelessness is housing — and we desperately need more supportive and affordable housing in Louisville.”

Hoover bills die | Thorn

Bills that did not pass during the legislative session include ones addressing sexual harassment by lawmakers in the statehouse. They died despite the scandal involving former state House Speaker Jeff Hoover. A former female staffer alleges he sexually assaulted her, KyCIR has reported. He denies the claim.

Love pushes back, wins | Rose

After canceling Drag Queen Story Hour for no stated reason, the Louisville Free Public Library has just as mysteriously rescheduled it (2 to 3 p.m. May 18 at the York Street branch). We have to believe that public pressure helped turn around this wrongheadedness.

Next step, vote for humans | Absurd

Our favorite CJ headline of last week: “Outlawing sex with animals is a big step for Kentucky.”