So It Was So It Was

With rootsy folk that’s equal parts serene and melancholy on So It Was’ debut record, singer-songwriter and guitarist Daniel Lobb effectively manipulates the quiet moments to create a subtle, hushed intensity, although flourishes of violin, cello, piano and woodwinds also periodically sweep in, masterfully expanding the boundaries of the songs. There’s an almost cinematic parallel, as the album feels like an abstract journey through a story. Sometimes that story is told through the gentle, heart-string-pulling instrumentation and sometimes it’s through the lyrics: the song “Wake Up” only has 17 words in it, while “I Ache” is a dense, poetic puzzle. But, it’s a fluid, captivating, attention-holding album all the way through.

