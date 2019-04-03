Rmllw2llz: A Different Animal

On A Different Animal, Rmllw2llz’s lyrics are dense and surgical, packed with ideas that cut to the bone of everyday struggles. His cadence is clever, and his intensity is cranked on the four-song, 15-minute EP, which scoffs at people who throw around unsolicited opinions and repeat shady actions. That might not be a new concept, but Rmllw2llz possesses the sort of character and one-liners that makes it sound refreshing. The song “Instincts” is hip-hop fire breathing at its finest. “We Up” features a strong vocal hook in the chorus from Rob Lee. And producer DJ DS shines on “Clones.” At its core, A Different Animal is a love letter to believing in yourself. And it’s extremely well done.

Advertisement