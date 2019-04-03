Pleasures of the Flesh:  Curious Pleasures

Mixing huge riffs and dense atmospheric work, Pleasures of the Flesh combines the blithe delivery of The Cure with a take on shoegaze that is wholly their own. Featuring ‘80s post-punk/new-wave attributes and a guitar sound that would be right at home on Siamese Dream, the band has composed a solid release with Curious Pleasures. They explore emo vocal work, filtering that through the aforementioned influences. With a relatively straightforward approach, Curious Pleasures serves as a testament to that glacial evolution of rock, familiar sounds refitted with the accouterments of a new century.

