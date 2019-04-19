The thrash metal party band Belushi Speed Ball has released their latest album, Prepare For Trouble — a high-speed collection of wild and weird hardcore that’s addicting. But, also, go see Belushi Speed Ball live for an unforgettable show, as LEO writer Julie Gross recently wrote about. Catch them at Kaiju for the album’s release party this Saturday. Stream the entire album below.
Listen to Belushi Speed Ball’s new album, Prepare For Trouble
