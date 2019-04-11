How Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie battled John Kerry and became a laughingstock

Kentucky U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie made news Tuesday over a bizarre exchange with former secretary of state John F. Kerry who was testifying before Congress on climate change.

Kerry, who helped negotiate the 2015 Paris climate accord that President Trump has rejected, was testifying before the House Oversight Committee when Massie asked about Kerry’s political science degree from Yale University.

“So, it’s not really science,” said Massie, who holds two degrees in engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “I think it’s somewhat appropriate that someone with a pseudoscience degree is here pushing pseudoscience in front of our committee today.”

“Are you serious?” Kerry said. “Is this really serious? This is really happening here?”

