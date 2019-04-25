Jefferson County schools target vaping in new educational campaign, as teen use skyrockets

Recognizing that teenagers are vaping tobacco at increasing rates, Jefferson County schools have launched a program to outline the dangers, provide tips to avoid vaping and explain the lure.

“Vaping Equals,” the name of the campaign, will be targeted at middle and high school students.

“Vaping equals smoking 20 cigarettes worth of addictive nicotine in one refillable Juul pod,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said in a statement. “Vaping equals devices that may explode while in use. Vaping equals known and unknown health effects. And while many teens believe that vaping is a safe habit, electronic cigarettes contain nicotine and chemicals and are just as addictive as traditional ones.”

Students will be given “skills-based health lessons to explore the consequences of vaping, understand how companies in the e-cigarette industry target young people, and give them refusal strategies,” the statement said. Also, the message will be sent through posters in middle and high schools, a website vapingequals.com and through social media.

