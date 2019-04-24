Jay Atoms and House Ghost: Yikes

There are elements of Washed Out or The Dismemberment Plan, as filtered through the Beastie Boys on Yikes. The song “Suburbia” is experimental pop packed with social commentary and sugary hooks. “Exposition Monster” is a contemporary, digital-age twist on surf rock. “Follow Me” is thoughtful underground hip-hop that mirrors the anxieties of social media. A collaboration between House Ghost and Tampa rapper Jay Atoms, everything on Yikes is top shelf — from the tight rhythm section to the keys that add atmosphere, as well as the whip-smart vocals.

Advertisement