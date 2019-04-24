Fat Lava: EP-I

Through versatile psych-rock, Fat Lava builds layered, soul-infused, groove-fueled songs, some of which are soaked in a Saturday night dive bar band swagger, while others lean into a sound that’s more ominous and biting. “Yonder Shore” has the feel of a slow-moving, winding Lynchian nightmare, while “Wolfman” plays like a modern reimagining of an early, bit-crushed “Castlevania” Nintendo score. “Po Dunk Stomp” adds a bluesy, boozy twist. This quick, 18-minute EP has certain jam band sensibilities, but how rapidly it moves around, without ever going off the rails, is what’s striking.

